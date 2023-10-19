Storm Babet: Everything you need to know as two months worth of rain expected to fall

Communities across Aberdeenshire and Angus are bracing themselves for the full force of Storm Babet.

A red “danger to life” weather warning is due to come into force in the coming hours with forecasts of two months worth of rain over the next two days.

More than 300 households in Brechin have been urged to evacuate amidst warnings the River South Esk could burst its banks.

Rest centres have also been set up in Stonehaven Community Centre and at the Mearns campus in Laurencekirk.

It comes as Aberdeenshire and Angus are preparing themselves for potentially the worst weather to hit the north-east since Storm Arwen nearly two years ago.

We will have all the live updates on Storm Babet from Aberdeenshire here.

How bad is Storm Babet going to be?

Storm Babet is the first red weather warning for rain issued in Aberdeenshire and Angus since Storm Arwen brought extreme winds to the region.

Strong winds have already been battering the north-east through the day, but forecasters are more concerned about the volume of rain expected to fall.

The Met Office says nearly nine inches of rain could fall in some locations, the average October rainfall for Aberdeen is just four inches.

Sepa has issued a severe flood warning for Brechin, warning of a danger to life, while flood warnings are also in force for Marykirk and on the River Spey.

The red weather alert is in force from 6pm tonight until midday tomorrow.

Evacuations underway from Storm Babet rain

Brechin is currently expected to be the worst hit in the red weather warning area of Storm Babet, which now stretches from Stonehaven as far south as Perth and Dundee.

More than 300 households have been told to evacuate by Angus Council amidst a “danger to life” weather and flood warnings.

However, some residents have refused to leave their homes amidst confidence in the town’s new flood defences.

Meanwhile, residents in Stonehaven have also been preparing themselves with concerns about the River Carron.

Sandbags have been stacked outside homes and floodgates installed in doorways and the community readies itself for a major test of the town’s new flood defences.

Rest centres are at Stonehaven Community Centre and at the Mearns campus in Laurencekirk for those who need to leave their homes.

Storm Babet travel disruption across Aberdeenshire

Police have urged drivers to avoid any form of travel on the road in the areas of Aberdeenshire and Angus covered by the Storm Babet red weather warning.

No ScotRail trains have run to or from Aberdeen today with the blanket cancellations due to continue tomorrow.

All Loganair flights from Aberden airport have been cancelled this evening but EasyJet and British Airways departures to London are still expected to fly.

Video footage was shared of a KLM flight making an approach to the airport earlier today that had to make a second attempt to land.

The Lower Northwater Bridge, between St Cyrus and Montrose, has been closed for much of today due to river level concerns.

Drivers who have parked cars near the River Dee in Aberdeen have been urged to move them in case of flooding.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports of fallen trees on the A9 Inverness to Perth road and elsewhere across the north.

Dingwall High Street has also been closed due to fallen masonry.

Keep up to date with other live updates on Storm Babet in Aberdeenshire in our live blog HERE.