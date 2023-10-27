Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween

We're looking for your very best costumes, pumpkin carvings, decorated houses and even dressed-up pets.

By Calum Petrie
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson
You sent us your pictures in their droves last Halloween. Image: DC Thomson

Are you heading out guising this Halloween? We’d love to see your pictures.

We’re looking for your pictures of scary skeletons, little pumpkins and cute cats who are out and about in the north and north-east this scaring season.

This year, we’d like to showcase your little (and not so little) spooky stars online and in print.

Fun from last year’s Halloween celebrations. Image: DC Thomson

While Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, many might opt to take their children and grandchildren trick or treating at the weekend instead.

Simply enter your details in the form below to have your photograph featured next week.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Send us your Halloween pictures

We want your Halloween pictures. Image: DC Thomson

So, whatever day you are celebrating Halloween let us see your child’s – or even your own – fancy dress costume.

We are even looking for pictures of your very best pumpkin carvings, decorated houses and even dressed-up pets.

Maybe you are planning to visit a pumpkin patch or heading to one of the local events in your area.

Either we would love to see pictures of your day out with kids in their very best costumes.

But if you are struggling with fancy dress inspiration then we have some inspiration for you.

Very few resources are needed to make the skeleton, ghost and spider costumes so if you do give one a try, let us see how you get on.

What is Halloween?

The origins of Halloween are the subject of some dispute. Many believe it grew out of the Gaelic harvest festival Samhain, believed to have pagan roots.

Others suggest Halloween began as a Christian holiday, being the vigil of All Hallow’s Day.

Celebrated in Scotland and Ireland for centuries, Scots and Irish immigrants took many Halloween customs to North America in the 19th century.

Through this American influence, Halloween has since spread to many countries around the world.

Police officers, escaped convicts…and Donald Trump: Aberdeen’s bestselling Halloween outfits

Conversation