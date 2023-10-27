Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween

Are you heading out guising this Halloween? We’d love to see your pictures.

We’re looking for your pictures of scary skeletons, little pumpkins and cute cats who are out and about in the north and north-east this scaring season.

This year, we’d like to showcase your little (and not so little) spooky stars online and in print.

While Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, many might opt to take their children and grandchildren trick or treating at the weekend instead.

Simply enter your details in the form below to have your photograph featured next week.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Send us your Halloween pictures

So, whatever day you are celebrating Halloween let us see your child’s – or even your own – fancy dress costume.

We are even looking for pictures of your very best pumpkin carvings, decorated houses and even dressed-up pets.

Maybe you are planning to visit a pumpkin patch or heading to one of the local events in your area.

Either we would love to see pictures of your day out with kids in their very best costumes.

But if you are struggling with fancy dress inspiration then we have some inspiration for you.

Very few resources are needed to make the skeleton, ghost and spider costumes so if you do give one a try, let us see how you get on.

What is Halloween?

The origins of Halloween are the subject of some dispute. Many believe it grew out of the Gaelic harvest festival Samhain, believed to have pagan roots.

Others suggest Halloween began as a Christian holiday, being the vigil of All Hallow’s Day.

Celebrated in Scotland and Ireland for centuries, Scots and Irish immigrants took many Halloween customs to North America in the 19th century.

Through this American influence, Halloween has since spread to many countries around the world.