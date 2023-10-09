Spectacularly spooky things to do this Halloween season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

Spectacularly spooky things to do this Halloween season

Family-friendly and scary activities and events

Presented by various businesses in Aberdeenshire and Dundee
Three smiling and laughing children at a pumpkin patch.
Something wickedly fun this way comes.

Double, double toil and trouble! Family fun this Halloween needn’t be a struggle. Eye of newt and toe of frog! Here’s some fun for the whole family – even the dog!

Tis the season of pumpkin patches, amber coloured leaves, and the smell of campfire throughout the air. Are you looking for some family-friendly Halloween activities in Aberdeenshire? Or, are you a fan of the mysterious and macabre and looking something a bit more bone-chilling? There’s no need to conjure up an ancient spell; we’ve got the right formula for a spectacular spooky season with these great local businesses.

4 frighteningly fun family-friendly Halloween activities and events in Aberdeenshire and Dundee

Fedderate Woods

pumpkins in a patch
From picking pumpkins to finding fairies and orienteering – it’s easy to get outdoors at Fedderate Woods.

Visit the Outdoor Learning Centre at Fedderate Woods from October 14- 29 for some family pumpkin fun.

Enjoy campfire snacks with hot chocolate, toast marshmallows and explore the indoor and outdoor Pumpkin Patches.

You can explore during the day or in the early evening when the woods will be lit up; Fedderate Woods supplies torches.

Activities also include Fairy Finding, orienteering and a forest play park. Suitable for babies, children, teenagers, adults and dogs. Available by booking only.

 

Book your tickets to Fedderate Woods and get ready for some family pumpkin fun. 

Northern Fright Events

Actors posing in creepy costumes in the woods.
Get ready for a spooktacular time with Aberdeenshire’s leading horror company.

Step into a world of spine-tingling terror with Northern Frights, Aberdeenshire’s leading horror company! Northern Frights is run by Laura Ripley, winner of the RBS Female Entrepreneur 2023 award. October is the company’s favourite month, featuring a spooktacular line-up. For the over-18s, don’t miss the tantalising Vampire Ball and unmissable Horror Con Scotland with Hellraiser stars.

Seeking family-friendly chills? Join the Northern Frights Festival, Trick or Treat events, or explore The Haunted Mansion. Enrol your little witches and wizards in Northern Fright’s Halloween wizard schools, where a brand-new dragon will be unveiled!

Learn all the eerie details of Northern Fright Events and get ready for a hauntingly brilliant time.

Westerton Farmers

A child at Westerton which offers family-friendly Halloween activities in Aberdeenshire and Dundee
Westerton Farmers offers a hair-raising good time for the whole family.

In the run up to Halloween, get outdoors with the family and hand pick your own pumpkin with Westerton Farmers at Farm to Table near Laurencekirk. If you’re feeling nostalgic – they also have big neeps to make the ultimate neepy lantern!

The Pumpkin Patch is open daily from October 9-31 – most weekday sessions are free and give you access to the patch with additional paid-for activities in the barn. Weekend sessions are ticketed with loads of extras such as food vendors, tractor rides, bouncy castles and a bale maze. There’s even a dedicated dog-friendly day on October 20.

At Farm to Table, you can stock up on Westerton’s own produce and goodies from other Scottish producers, feed the friendly goats, play outdoors and enjoy takeaway drinks, soup, toasties, baked potatoes and sweet treats.

Find out more about Westerton’s Farmers and get outdoors with the family this Halloween.

Ethiebeaton Farm – Pick Your Own Pumpkins

Family posing in front of Ethiebeaton Farm offering family-friendly Halloween activities in Aberdeenshire and Dundee.
Pick your own pumpkin at Ethiebeaton Pumpkin Patch in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

The family-run Ethiebeaton Pumpkin Patch is back for 2023. Open to the public during October, Ethiebeaton Farm will bring you the chance to “Pick Your Own Pumpkin”, direct from the field. The farm has over 10,000 pumpkins and lanterns to choose from in all colours, shapes and sizes.

Come by and enjoy a fun day out in the field picking your pumpkin and enjoying a number of Halloween-themed activities.

The Pumpkin Patch is located at Ethiebeaton Farm in Broughty Ferry and will be open 10am-4pm on the following dates:

Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15
Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22
Saturday 28 and Sunday 29

No booking is required and entry is free. Ethiebeaton Farm is a dog-friendly pumpkin patch.

Spend your next spooky day out picking pumpkins at Ethiebeaton Farm

More from What's On

Scottish music legends Deacon Blue
Everything you need to know about Deacon Blue at P&J Live
Jane McCarry on a road surrounded by trees
Still Game star Jane McCarry to take to the stage in Aberdeen and Inverness…
The event is returning to Aberdeen next year.
Aberdeen to host Premier League Darts as popular event returns next year
Something wickedly fun this way comes.
Strathspey fiddlers are getting ready to celebrate Robbie Shepherd's life at Aberdeen concert
Something wickedly fun this way comes.
5 things to do this weekend: World Porridge Making Championship and Provenance Festival
Something wickedly fun this way comes.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra: Maxim's Eroica Music set for Aberdeen's Music Hall
James to perform in Aberdeen.
Indie legends James announce Aberdeen gig - with Razorlight as support act
Something wickedly fun this way comes.
Rachel Sermanni: Singer-songwriter makes a comeback with tour and new album ahead of birth…
Braemar Folks Festival is tuning up for top notch musicians.
Braemar tuning up for biggest folk festival yet
Something wickedly fun this way comes.
11 activities to try out during the September holiday weekend