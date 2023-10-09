Spectacularly spooky things to do this Halloween season

Double, double toil and trouble! Family fun this Halloween needn’t be a struggle. Eye of newt and toe of frog! Here’s some fun for the whole family – even the dog!

Tis the season of pumpkin patches, amber coloured leaves, and the smell of campfire throughout the air. Are you looking for some family-friendly Halloween activities in Aberdeenshire? Or, are you a fan of the mysterious and macabre and looking something a bit more bone-chilling? There’s no need to conjure up an ancient spell; we’ve got the right formula for a spectacular spooky season with these great local businesses.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

4 frighteningly fun family-friendly Halloween activities and events in Aberdeenshire and Dundee

Fedderate Woods

Visit the Outdoor Learning Centre at Fedderate Woods from October 14- 29 for some family pumpkin fun.

Enjoy campfire snacks with hot chocolate, toast marshmallows and explore the indoor and outdoor Pumpkin Patches.

You can explore during the day or in the early evening when the woods will be lit up; Fedderate Woods supplies torches.

Activities also include Fairy Finding, orienteering and a forest play park. Suitable for babies, children, teenagers, adults and dogs. Available by booking only.

Book your tickets to Fedderate Woods and get ready for some family pumpkin fun.

Northern Fright Events

Step into a world of spine-tingling terror with Northern Frights, Aberdeenshire’s leading horror company! Northern Frights is run by Laura Ripley, winner of the RBS Female Entrepreneur 2023 award. October is the company’s favourite month, featuring a spooktacular line-up. For the over-18s, don’t miss the tantalising Vampire Ball and unmissable Horror Con Scotland with Hellraiser stars.

Seeking family-friendly chills? Join the Northern Frights Festival, Trick or Treat events, or explore The Haunted Mansion. Enrol your little witches and wizards in Northern Fright’s Halloween wizard schools, where a brand-new dragon will be unveiled!

Learn all the eerie details of Northern Fright Events and get ready for a hauntingly brilliant time.

Westerton Farmers

In the run up to Halloween, get outdoors with the family and hand pick your own pumpkin with Westerton Farmers at Farm to Table near Laurencekirk. If you’re feeling nostalgic – they also have big neeps to make the ultimate neepy lantern!

The Pumpkin Patch is open daily from October 9-31 – most weekday sessions are free and give you access to the patch with additional paid-for activities in the barn. Weekend sessions are ticketed with loads of extras such as food vendors, tractor rides, bouncy castles and a bale maze. There’s even a dedicated dog-friendly day on October 20.

At Farm to Table, you can stock up on Westerton’s own produce and goodies from other Scottish producers, feed the friendly goats, play outdoors and enjoy takeaway drinks, soup, toasties, baked potatoes and sweet treats.

Find out more about Westerton’s Farmers and get outdoors with the family this Halloween.

Ethiebeaton Farm – Pick Your Own Pumpkins

The family-run Ethiebeaton Pumpkin Patch is back for 2023. Open to the public during October, Ethiebeaton Farm will bring you the chance to “Pick Your Own Pumpkin”, direct from the field. The farm has over 10,000 pumpkins and lanterns to choose from in all colours, shapes and sizes.

Come by and enjoy a fun day out in the field picking your pumpkin and enjoying a number of Halloween-themed activities.

The Pumpkin Patch is located at Ethiebeaton Farm in Broughty Ferry and will be open 10am-4pm on the following dates:

Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15

Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29

No booking is required and entry is free. Ethiebeaton Farm is a dog-friendly pumpkin patch.

Spend your next spooky day out picking pumpkins at Ethiebeaton Farm.