Ten-year-old Charlotte recruits David Walliams’ star power in campaign to save Aberdeen’s lost libraries

Charlotte Jolly secured the famous author's support at a book signing.

By Bailey Moreton
david walliams at a book signing
Charlotte Jolly, 10, asked David Walliams for his support to help save Aberdeen libraries at his book signing in Aberdeen on October 16. Image: Jill Jolly.

When David Walliams came to Aberdeen for a book signing he didn’t realise he would be putting his name to more than just his new novel.

But when 10-year-old Charlotte Jolly told the comedian and actor about her battle to save her local library the star offered his support for the cause.

Charlotte has been calling for the Ferryhill Library to be saved for months after it was shutdown in March due to city budget cuts.

She gathered signatures from classmates at her school, but when she saw that David Walliams was coming to town, she saw an opportunity to boost her campaign.

The self-confessed fan of Mr Walliams’ writing said she ”was quite nervous” approaching the famed author at the book signing with a letter in hand asking him for his support in saving the Ferryhill branch.

David Walliams standing on stage holding a book.
David Walliams offered his support for the campaign to save Aberdeen libraries.

Charlotte said she asked the children’s author for his support: ”Because he’s got a huge social following, it might help the library open.”

David Walliams was in Aberdeen doing a book signing at the Waterstones in the Bon Accord Centre on October 16 for his new book, ”The Blunders!”

Charlotte’s mother Jill said: “We put a letter because she didn’t think she would have time to speak with him, but we were quite surprised he took the time out to read the letter and ask her some questions about it and he was really supportive about it, so it was really good.”

When he asked Charlotte what he could do to support the libraries, she pointed him to the Save Aberdeen Libraries campaign.

Yesterday, the author re-tweeted a Save Aberdeen Libraries.

Charlotte is part of a library saving campaign

Ferryhill is one of six libraries that were shut down earlier this year after Aberdeen City Council decided to axe them in a bid to plug a £46.6 million black hole in its budget.

This is despite a concerted campaign from community members calling for the libraries to remain open, as well as public outcry from residents and other famous authors like Ian Rankin and Val McDermid.

The others to go are Cornhill, Cults, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside, a move that will save the authority £280,000.

Aberdeen City Council is holding a new survey to ask for resident’s feedback on the closures, with both Charlotte and Jill hopeful the libraries will soon reopen.

QR codes that don’t work blight bungling council’s reluctant rollout of library closures survey

