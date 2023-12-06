Buchanhaven primary school says emotional farewell to long-serving ‘superhero’ janitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buchanhaven primary school says emotional farewell to long-serving ‘superhero’ janitor

David Strachan served as the Peterhead school's handyman for more than three decades and was the man who 'knew everything'.

By Graham Fleming
David Buchan
David was given an emotional send-off after 30 years working at the school. Image: Buchanhaven Primary School.

Buchanhaven Primary School has said an emotional goodbye to its janitor of 30 years.

David Strachan, who has served as the Peterhead school’s handy man for three decades, hung up his hat last week.

And his friends and colleagues at Buchanhaven were not letting him away without a fantastic send-off on his last day.

Mr Buchan entering the farewell party
David was greeted by both teachers and staff on the big day. Image: Buchanhaven Primary School.

Mr Strachan, 66, walked into the school gym hall where teachers of the school were waiting for him with a round of applause.

The party was complete with balloons, food, decorations and a sign that read ‘happy retirement David’.

Headteacher Linda Strachan also gave an emotional speech in front of the staff which visibly moved Mr Strachan, while pupils drew pictures to let him know how much they would miss him.

Buchanhaven school pupils drew pictures of their beloved janitor. Image: Buchanhaven Primary School
Buchanhaven school pupils drew pictures of their beloved janitor. Image: Buchanhaven Primary School

Buchanhaven school issued emotional farewell message

Buchanhaven Primary School also published a farewell letter saying Mr Buchan’s last day was a “sad” one.

“After more than 30 years as our janitor, Mr Strachan has retired,” they said.

“He has been such an important part of our school for a very long time.

“Mr Buchan is always the person who knows how to fix things, where things go, how things work and what to do when anything goes wrong.

“He is always busy helping us and doing lots of jobs around the school.”

Teachers and staff gathered for the send-off.
Both teachers and staff gathered for Mr Strachan’s emotional send-off. Image: Buchanhaven Primary School.

Pupils described him as a “super-hero”

Pupils also presented him with a hand-made card featuring signatures from all the youngsters who attend the school.

He was described as a “super-hero”.

“We asked our pupils to finish the sentence: “Mr Strachan is ….” the school said.

“Their answers included, ‘helpful,’ ‘the best,’ ‘a real life superhero,’ and ‘incredible’ – Mr Strachan you have been all of those things and more.

“We wish you a long, happy and healthy retirement, you’ve definitely earned it. We will miss working with you.”

