Buchanhaven primary school says emotional farewell to long-serving ‘superhero’ janitor

Buchanhaven Primary School has said an emotional goodbye to its janitor of 30 years.

David Strachan, who has served as the Peterhead school’s handy man for three decades, hung up his hat last week.

And his friends and colleagues at Buchanhaven were not letting him away without a fantastic send-off on his last day.

Mr Strachan, 66, walked into the school gym hall where teachers of the school were waiting for him with a round of applause.

The party was complete with balloons, food, decorations and a sign that read ‘happy retirement David’.

Headteacher Linda Strachan also gave an emotional speech in front of the staff which visibly moved Mr Strachan, while pupils drew pictures to let him know how much they would miss him.

Buchanhaven school issued emotional farewell message

Buchanhaven Primary School also published a farewell letter saying Mr Buchan’s last day was a “sad” one.

“After more than 30 years as our janitor, Mr Strachan has retired,” they said.

“He has been such an important part of our school for a very long time.

“Mr Buchan is always the person who knows how to fix things, where things go, how things work and what to do when anything goes wrong.

“He is always busy helping us and doing lots of jobs around the school.”

Pupils described him as a “super-hero”

Pupils also presented him with a hand-made card featuring signatures from all the youngsters who attend the school.

He was described as a “super-hero”.

“We asked our pupils to finish the sentence: “Mr Strachan is ….” the school said.

“Their answers included, ‘helpful,’ ‘the best,’ ‘a real life superhero,’ and ‘incredible’ – Mr Strachan you have been all of those things and more.

“We wish you a long, happy and healthy retirement, you’ve definitely earned it. We will miss working with you.”