North-east college places saved from axe despite budget pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

North-east college places saved from axe despite budget pressures

The education and training provider will need voluntary staff redundancies and more private cash going forward.

By Adele Merson
North East Scotland College campus in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
North East Scotland College campus in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

North East Scotland College has revealed it expects to avoid any “significant” cuts to the number of full-time college places it offers despite ongoing budget pressures impacting the sector.

The education and training provider faced having to cut student spots from August due to an anticipated reduction to the core teaching grant.

But now bosses have received confirmation from the Scottish Funding Council that teaching funds have been maintained at the same level as 2023-24.

In an update, Nescol said it therefore expects “no significant change” to the number of full-time places available to students.

It currently delivers courses to around 6,000 full-time students across four campuses in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Read more: How cuts to north-east college could upset the future economy of the region

Across full-time, part-time, distance learning and school programmes, this rises to around 20,000 students who enrolled on courses in 2023-24.

The college had been bracing itself for funding cuts that would have left Nescol with a deficit of £4.5m in 2024-25. This has been reduced to £2.7m.

It is focused on cutting staff costs through its ongoing voluntary severance programme and developing commercial streams to raise cash.

‘Stark’ funding deficit

Neil Cowie, principal and chief executive of North East Scotland College, said: “The positive news is that the announced funding reduction did not come to fruition.

“Rather than a cut to our core funding, we will receive a flat cash settlement.

“What that means is another year of real terms cuts and significant challenges as we grapple with the impact of flat cash settlements in previous years, inflation bringing significant cost increases across our operations and the pending pay awards in the college sector.

“While we waited for the indicative funding allocation we had planned for various eventualities.

Neil Cowie, principal of Nescol. Image: Supplied.

“Funding cuts at the levels we had been signposted to would have left Nescol facing a deficit of £4.5m in 2024/25.

“The flat cash settlement reduces that gap to £2.7m – but that remains a stark figure.

“Our focus remains on reducing non-staff costs through a varied programme of initiatives, exploring opportunities to reduce staff costs through an ongoing voluntary severance programme and developing revenue streams to reduce our reliance on diminishing public funding.”

The college has already seen training opportunities withdrawn after the Scottish Government scrapped a “flexible workforce development fund”.

Listen to The Stooshie podcast in full here – including our featured interview with Neil Cowie on the budget pressures they face. 

Conversation