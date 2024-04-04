How cuts to north-east college could upset the future economy of the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How cuts to north-east college could upset the future economy of the region

Principal Neil Cowie, talking to the P&J's politics podcast The Stooshie, describes how recent budget decisions make it harder to prepare the next generation.

By Adele Merson
CR0041833. Roads closed arounbd NESCOL. Pictured are roads closed around North East Scotland College. Wednesday, March 23, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 23/03/23
CR0041833. Roads closed arounbd NESCOL. Pictured are roads closed around North East Scotland College. Wednesday, March 23, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 23/03/23

College cuts threaten the success of the north-east’s vital energy jobs future at a time when the college has already seen millions lost to support rural communities, says the principal of North East Scotland College.

Neil Cowie, talking to the Press and Journal’s politics podcast The Stooshie, describes how recent budget decisions are making it even harder to prepare the next generation.

“Overnight that money has disappeared and there’s no indication what is going to replace it so already the north-east is on a backfoot,” he warns.

In a series of warnings for future economic success, Mr Cowie told us:

  • Budget pressures mean student places are expected to be cut from August.
  • The scrapping of a “flexible workforce development fund” jeopardises a free training scheme for local firms.
  • And cuts to places and training risk the success of the region’s shift from oil and gas.
North East Scotland College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Cowie called for a better funding settlement as demand for spaces is up.

Application numbers are 25% above what they were last year and employer demand is “very high”.

In the podcast, the college principal also highlights how millions of pounds were lost in a new funding model when Aberdeen College merged with Banff and Buchan College just over a decade ago.

The Fraserburgh-based college used to get a “rurality premium” to run more courses with lower numbers.

Losing it means the college was disadvantaged by around £2-£3.5m a year since then.

‘Money has disappeared’

Mr Cowie says: “One of the things that has now gone is the Flexible Workforce Development Fund.

“Prior to that announcement, this college was operating with a budget of £1.1 million to £1.9m which saw us deliver to many regional employers the opportunity to upskill or reskill their workforce.”

On how that impacts the shift from oil and gas, he said: “I think the energy transition will happen better, will happen quicker, if colleges are supported and resourced appropriately.

Neil Cowie, Nescol principal and chief executive. Image: Supplied.

“We’re already having conversations with industry partners about how we can actually plug any gaps that may come as a consequence of this budget announcement and what allocations we get.”

Cuts to student places

We revealed in January that full-time college places are likely to be cut and training opportunities withdrawn as budget pressures bite.

It is not yet known how many places will have to be cut from August as the college crunches the numbers.

But last year there were already 300 fewer full-time student places compared to the previous year due to funding constraints.

Two workers at jack up oil rig leg when checking everything in rig move operation.
Thousands of people across the north-east are employed in oil and gas. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Cowie says the college is facing a “substantial funding gap” in  2024-25.

He adds: “At worst it could be £4.5 million.”

North East Scotland College delivers courses to around 6,500 full time students across four campuses in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Across full time, part-time, distance learning and school programmes, this increases to around 20,000 students who enrolled on courses in 2023-24.

Listen to The Stooshie podcast in full here – including our catch-up on the major talking points in Scottish politics, from the Hate Crime Act to election polling.

