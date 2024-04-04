How cuts to north-east college could upset the future economy of the region

College cuts threaten the success of the north-east’s vital energy jobs future at a time when the college has already seen millions lost to support rural communities, says the principal of North East Scotland College.

Neil Cowie, talking to the Press and Journal’s politics podcast The Stooshie, describes how recent budget decisions are making it even harder to prepare the next generation.

“Overnight that money has disappeared and there’s no indication what is going to replace it so already the north-east is on a backfoot,” he warns.

In a series of warnings for future economic success, Mr Cowie told us:

Budget pressures mean student places are expected to be cut from August.

The scrapping of a “flexible workforce development fund” jeopardises a free training scheme for local firms.

And cuts to places and training risk the success of the region’s shift from oil and gas.

Mr Cowie called for a better funding settlement as demand for spaces is up.

Application numbers are 25% above what they were last year and employer demand is “very high”.

In the podcast, the college principal also highlights how millions of pounds were lost in a new funding model when Aberdeen College merged with Banff and Buchan College just over a decade ago.

The Fraserburgh-based college used to get a “rurality premium” to run more courses with lower numbers.

Losing it means the college was disadvantaged by around £2-£3.5m a year since then.

‘Money has disappeared’

Mr Cowie says: “One of the things that has now gone is the Flexible Workforce Development Fund.

“Prior to that announcement, this college was operating with a budget of £1.1 million to £1.9m which saw us deliver to many regional employers the opportunity to upskill or reskill their workforce.”

On how that impacts the shift from oil and gas, he said: “I think the energy transition will happen better, will happen quicker, if colleges are supported and resourced appropriately.

“We’re already having conversations with industry partners about how we can actually plug any gaps that may come as a consequence of this budget announcement and what allocations we get.”

Cuts to student places

We revealed in January that full-time college places are likely to be cut and training opportunities withdrawn as budget pressures bite.

It is not yet known how many places will have to be cut from August as the college crunches the numbers.

But last year there were already 300 fewer full-time student places compared to the previous year due to funding constraints.

Mr Cowie says the college is facing a “substantial funding gap” in 2024-25.

He adds: “At worst it could be £4.5 million.”

North East Scotland College delivers courses to around 6,500 full time students across four campuses in Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Across full time, part-time, distance learning and school programmes, this increases to around 20,000 students who enrolled on courses in 2023-24.

Listen to The Stooshie podcast in full here – including our catch-up on the major talking points in Scottish politics, from the Hate Crime Act to election polling.