All you need to know about ChicKing as Dubai chain sets sights on Aberdeen with Holburn Street branch

The global company wants to open its first Aberdeen branch.

By Ben Hendry
Here is how the new Aberdeen ChicKing diner would look.
Here is how the new Aberdeen ChicKing diner would look. Image: MSR Architecture and Design

A Dubai-based chicken chain wants to open a new restaurant on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street.

ChicKing, from the United Arab Emirates, has lodged plans to open up in a former tattoo parlour next to the Papa John’s pizzeria.

The empty unit on Holburn Street. Image: Google Maps

It comes as the chain launches a major expansion into the UK, with several English branches having opened this year already.

But who are ChicKing, and what can the Granite City expect if these proposals are approved?

Who are ChicKing?

The fried chicken specialist was founded in 2000 by AK Mansoor.

It was one of the first fully Halal fast food chains in the world, and has since opened diners all over the world.

There are more than 230 outlets in 30 countries.

What can I order?

ChicKing boasts that it uses only fresh chicken, rather than frozen.

It sells buckets of the poultry product, with original, spicy or grilled varieties.

Branches also offer burgers, wraps and rice dishes.

How the Aberdeen ChicKing would look from outside. Image: MSR Architecture and Design

How will ChicKing Aberdeen branch work?

Blueprints show how there will be 12 seats arranged around tables in the diner, along with seven stools.

However, the “main focus” would be delivery and takeaways.

The unit will undergo a transformation. Image: MSR Architecture and Design

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Documents sent to the council state: “Aberdeen will be the first in Scotland establish a branch with plans for more stores to open in due course.

“If planning permission is granted, the clients will create jobs for the local community.

“They also would be looking for local contractors/tradesmen to carry out all necessary construction works.”

It comes after American fried chicken chain Popeye’s opened a branch on Union Street earlier this year.

You can see the plans here.

