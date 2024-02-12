Aberdeen couple achieve life-long dream as they open ‘Instagrammable cafe’ on Holburn Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen couple achieve life-long dream as they open ‘Instagrammable cafe’ on Holburn Street

The couple thought it was the right time to take a risk, encouraged by other businesses opening in the area.

By Denny Andonova
Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid are preapring to open Cafe Oregano next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid are preapring to open Cafe Oregano next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen family will bring the taste of Asia to Holburn Street with an “Instagrammable” coffee shop.

Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid have dreamed of opening a cafe “at the heart of Aberdeen” for as long as they can remember.

The pair moved from London to the Granite City 10 years ago, having fallen in love with the north-east during summer holidays.

And for the last decade, they have been looking for the perfect location to start a new venture inspired by their love for food and traveling.

Now, after years of planning and many setbacks, their dream is finally coming to life.

Holburn Street cafe
Mimi and Mahmud decided to take on a new challenge, launching Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Disused Holburn Street unit to be brought back to life

Mahmud and Mimi have transformed the disused unit on 33 Holburn Street into a vibrant pink coffee shop, which will offer something “different and unusual”.

Cafe Oregano will have a more diverse menu, including Asian food and drinks.

Holburn Street cafe
The former Cacolat coffee shop on 33 Holburn Street has been empty for nearly six years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
This is how the unit looks now after the transformation. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drawn by its central location, Mahmud took over the vacant unit several years ago.

The 46-year-old first tried to convert it into a pizza and kebab shop.

But he was refused permission last July after neighbours complained about the potential smell.

Mimi believes their love for cooking and trying out new things will be the key to Cafe Oregano’s success. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The determined pair continued polishing their plans.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of ours, but our concept truly came to life in the last couple of years,” Mimi adds.

“Opening a new business is definitely a risk, but we are all up for it.”

What would be on offer at the cafe?

Decorated with a pink cherry blossom tree design, the new venue will bring a taste of Asia to Aberdeen with healthy snacks and Indian spiced tea.

Other options will include noodles and dumplings, as well as staples such as toasties and cakes.

Holburn Street cafe
The couple’s daughter Yana has helped a lot with the ideas for the cafe’s interior design. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Sitting on one of their newly polished tables, Mahmud and Mimi explain their focus is on offering customers “ready-to-go” food that is healthy and convenient.

One of the areas will be transformed into a “selfie corner” for Instagrammers.

When will it open?

The cafe will open next Friday, February 23.

During opening week, all customers will be able to get 15% off their bill when they follow Cafe Oregano on social media.

Fancy a coffee and some healthy lunch? Customers can stop by Cafe Oregano from February 23. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘It was the right time to take a risk’

Encouraged by other businesses opening up in the area, Mahmud and Mimi say this was the “right time” to take a leap.

Running a cafe is a far cry from Mimi’s expertise… She also owns the beauty salon Hubun Brow and Nail down the street.

Mahmud says he is hopeful for the future of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But with Mahmud’s 10 years of experience in catering and some creative input from their 18-year-old daughter Yana, they believe they’re on the right track.

Mahmud adds: “There have been so many new restaurants and cafes opening up in the last year, and that’s what encouraged us to give it go.

“We are trying to bring a new concept for Aberdeen, and with so many students and workers in the area we hope it will be a huge success.

“It was the right time to take a risk, and just do it.”

Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee shop ‘with exotic Spanish spin’

The future of Aberdeen

