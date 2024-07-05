Aberdeen North: SNP’s Kirsty Blackman retains seat at 2024 general election

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman has retained the Aberdeen North seat at the general election despite a resurgence of the Labour vote.

Ms Blackman has represented the constituency since May 2015, when her party swept to victory across Scotland.

Aberdeen North was the SNP’s safest seat in the 2019 election as Ms Blackman claimed the largest winning margin (more than 33%) of any of the nationalists’ constituencies.

It was a far tighter affair this year.

She previously served as deputy leader of the SNP’s Westminster group, stepping down in the summer of 2020 to focus on her family, mental health and constituency work.

New-look Aberdeen North for 2024 general election

The Aberdeen North constituency has changed this year, swallowing up the northern parts of the city from what was in the former Gordon seat.

It takes the constituency out to the edge of the city limits near Blackdog in the north.

Aberdeen North includes busy suburbs such as Bridge of Don (in its entirety now), Dyce, Bucksburn and Kingswells, as well as areas like Northfield and Mastrick, some of Rosemount and much of Kittybrewster.

The western periphery is the boundary between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at Kingsford in the south.

The A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road effectively splits the two city constituencies, both with more than 76,000 voters in each.

Aberdeen North: Labour was predicted to bounce back

Labour candidate Lynn Thomson was expected to be Ms Blackman’s nearest challenger.

As the first postal votes were counted soon after 10pm on Thursday night, the optimism looked warranted.

Ms Thomson’s fellow Labour councillors and activists were happy with the early indicators.

And she was applauded as she arrived at P&J Live in the early hours.

The Aberdeen City councillor’s party came a lowly third in 2019.

It was a world away from the days of Aberdeen North being a Labour stronghold, before 2015, as the Conservatives pipped them to second place.

On the eve of the general election, Ms Thomson urged anyone wanting to remove the SNP in Aberdeen North to vote tactically, and back her.

Voting breakdown

Kirsty Blackman (SNP) 14,533

Lynn Thomson (Lab) 12,773

Desmond Bouse (Lib) 2,583

Gillian Tebberen (Con) 5,881

Kenneth Leggat (Reform) 3,781

Dawn Smith (Scottish Family Party) 352

Esme Houston (Green) 1,275

Lucas Grant (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 214

Charlie Abel (Alba) 703

We will update this breaking story throughout the morning.

Read more: