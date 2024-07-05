Aberdeen North: SNP’s Kirsty Blackman retains seat at 2024 general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen North: SNP’s Kirsty Blackman retains seat at 2024 general election

The result was declared for the Aberdeen North seat in the early hours of Friday morning after Thursday's general election.

By Alastair Gossip
SNP's Kirsty Blackman has retained the Aberdeen North seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP's Kirsty Blackman has retained the Aberdeen North seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman has retained the Aberdeen North seat at the general election despite a resurgence of the Labour vote.

Ms Blackman has represented the constituency since May 2015, when her party swept to victory across Scotland.

Aberdeen North was the SNP’s safest seat in the 2019 election as Ms Blackman claimed the largest winning margin (more than 33%) of any of the nationalists’ constituencies.

It was a far tighter affair this year.

She previously served as deputy leader of the SNP’s Westminster group, stepping down in the summer of 2020 to focus on her family, mental health and constituency work.

SNP candidate Kirsty Blackman after her win at the 2017 general election. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP candidate Kirsty Blackman after her win at the 2017 general election. Aberdeen North became the SNP’s safest seat at the 2019 general election after Ms Blackman secured her party’s largest winning margin at the polls. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

New-look Aberdeen North for 2024 general election

The Aberdeen North constituency has changed this year, swallowing up the northern parts of the city from what was in the former Gordon seat.

It takes the constituency out to the edge of the city limits near Blackdog in the north.

Aberdeen North includes busy suburbs such as Bridge of Don (in its entirety now), Dyce, Bucksburn and Kingswells, as well as areas like Northfield and Mastrick, some of Rosemount and much of Kittybrewster.

The western periphery is the boundary between Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire at Kingsford in the south.

The A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road effectively splits the two city constituencies, both with more than 76,000 voters in each.

Aberdeen North: Labour was predicted to bounce back

Labour candidate Lynn Thomson was expected to be Ms Blackman’s nearest challenger.

As the first postal votes were counted soon after 10pm on Thursday night, the optimism looked warranted.

Ms Thomson’s fellow Labour councillors and activists were happy with the early indicators.

And she was applauded as she arrived at P&J Live in the early hours.

Lynn Thomson with purple hair at this year's general election count.
Scottish Labour candidate Lynn Thomson was expected to be the closest challenger in Aberdeen North in 2024. She is a Kincorth, Nigg and Cove member on Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson,

The Aberdeen City councillor’s party came a lowly third in 2019.

It was a world away from the days of Aberdeen North being a Labour stronghold, before 2015, as the Conservatives pipped them to second place.

On the eve of the general election, Ms Thomson urged anyone wanting to remove the SNP in Aberdeen North to vote tactically, and back her.

Voting breakdown

Kirsty Blackman (SNP) 14,533
Lynn Thomson (Lab) 12,773
Desmond Bouse (Lib) 2,583
Gillian Tebberen (Con) 5,881
Kenneth Leggat (Reform) 3,781
Dawn Smith (Scottish Family Party) 352
Esme Houston (Green) 1,275
Lucas Grant (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 214
Charlie Abel (Alba) 703

We will update this breaking story throughout the morning.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The site of Ellon's new allotments at Balmacassie
Plans for Ellon allotments next to Brewdog HQ approved amid growing demand
Danestone Primary School Nursery building in Bridge of Don. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Child 'left alone in playroom' at Aberdeen nursery as inspectors raise safety and welfare…
Codona is the proprietor of the Promenade Cafe. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cafe owner in dock over violent assaults on two disgruntled customers
Dorothy Bothwell and the Cafe 52 outdoor terrace.
Attempt to demolish Cafe 52 outdoor terrace waylaid as owner and mum turn workers…
Gillian Downie. Image: Facebook.
Woman banned from owning dogs after Staffie bit policeman in lift
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for teen who slapped Aberdeen shop assistant
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse for sale.
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse with city and sea views hits the market
Newmachar Golf Club.
Newmachar Golf Club stays silent after 'mutiny and anarchy' claim
Council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill: "We've listened" on the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'We have listened': Council promises talks with Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise campaigners…
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Warrant granted for man accused of carrying corrosive substance in Aberdeen

Conversation