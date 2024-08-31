How a Huntly-born farmer’s son influenced JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis as father of fantasy fiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a Huntly-born farmer’s son influenced JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis as father of fantasy fiction

A new exhibition celebrates MacDonald's bi-centenary and also the art of illustration in the first Scottish Festival of Illustration.

By Susy Macaulay

Author/illustrator Helen Bate has organised an exhibition and festival of illustration in Huntly in honour of author George MacDonald's bi-centenary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.

It’s a little-known fact that the father of modern fantasy fiction was a farmer’s son from Huntly.

He mentored Lewis Carroll, convincing him to submit Alice in Wonderland for publication.

And without George MacDonald’s writing there might never have been a Gollum or a hobbit, for he was also known to have influenced J R R Tolkien.

Could the Huntly author, directly descended from one of the 120 Clan MacDonalds who managed to escape from the infamous 1692 Glencoe massacre, ever have imagined the Pandora’s box he unleashed upon the world, all the way down to Harry Potter?

A photo of Huntly author George MacDonald, with a long beard.
George MacDonald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

J K Rowling’s series has sold more than 600 million copies, with Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings in second place with 150 million copies sold to date and The Hobbit close behind with 142 million.

The appetite for fantasy novels worldwide is huge, and growing year on year.

If he was still alive and could cream off royalties for his influence, George MacDonald, a Victorian Congregational minister, would be a multi-billionaire.

A witch-like figure holding a child flies over a town, illustration for At the Back of the North Wind by EH Shepard.
Winnie The Pooh illustrator E H Shepard created this illustration for George MacDonald’s At the Back of the North Wind. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Some of MacDonald’s children’s literature is still in print and much loved —who remembers The Light Princess, The Princess and the Goblin, The Princess and Curdie, or At the Back of the North Wind?

Narnia author C S Lewis said about MacDonald: “I have never concealed the fact that I regarded him as my master; indeed I fancy I have never written a book in which I did not quote from him.”

How Huntly community is celebrating their fantastic fantasy father… and magic of illustrations

MacDonald celebrates the 200th anniversary of his birth this year, and Huntly is determined not to forget him.

Co-ordinated by Orb’s Bookshop, a celebration of George MacDonald in tandem with a Scottish Festival of Illustration is running at No 30 The Square, next to the bookshop.

It’s been set up by children’s author and illustrator Helen Bate, a volunteer at the bookshop.

Exhibition organiser, author/illustrator Helen Bate with one of her own illustrations for her book Peter in Peril. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The festival is in two parts, one telling the story of George MacDonald and no less than 48 of the national and international artists who have illustrated his books over the past 160 years; the second part is a festival of illustration, with a programme of talks, films and engagement for all ages.

Helen is passionate about the place of narrative illustration in our world.

She said: “It’s part of our world since the first cave paintings produced by early humans.

“It can transcend spoken language and the written word and the stories it tells are understood by all nationalities.

Helen and her husband Keith hanging some of the art work for the exhibition.
Helen and her husband Keith hanging some of the art work for the exhibition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Today pictures are telling us stories more than ever before.

“Illustration and animation fill the internet, books, magazines, TV, cinemas and the screens that both dominate our homes and that we carry around in our pockets.”

But Helen is concerned that we don’t often know who these talented creators are, so they go unrecognised.

She said: “With so much illustration out there, and as computers are learning to communicate without any human intervention, it’s becoming increasingly important to recognise what stories we are being told, and by whom.”

Illustration by Maurice Sendak for one of Huntly author George MacDonald's fantasy novels, The Light Princess.
Illustration by Maurice Sendak for one of Huntly author George MacDonald’s fantasy novels, The Light Princess. Image: Helen Bate/Kami Thomson.

George MacDonald’s writing attracted world-famous illustrators to bring his work to life

George MacDonald’s work attracted illustrations by artists of the highest standing, including EH Shephard, famous for his endearing Winnie the Pooh drawings, and Maurice Sendak, beloved for Where The Wild Things Are.

They both worked on the books in reprints during the 1960s.

Sendak illustrated The Light Princess, while Shephard illustrated At the Back of the North Wind.

Helen said: “The Victorian style of MacDonald’s writing is less accessible in the 21st century, but the work of his illustrators between the 1860’s and today, offers every generation a new way to discover his stories.

Illustration by Arthur Hughes, 1871, for Georges MacDonald's 'At the Back of the North Wind'
Illustration by Arthur Hughes, 1871, for Georges MacDonald’s ‘At the Back of the North Wind’. Image: Helen Bate

“By focusing on 48 of the artists who have brought his words to life with their illustrations, this celebration clearly shows that George MacDonald’s writing is still influencing artists, even today.”

How did George MacDonald become the father of fantasy in the first place?

MacDonald grew up in an erudite family full of writers, linguists and academics..

His maternal uncle Mackintosh MacKay was a Celtic scholar and collector of fairy tales.

His paternal grandfather supported the publication of James Macpherson’s epic poem Ossian, based on Celtic mythology.

Modern illustration by Emilie Gill for George MacDonald's 'At the Back of the North Wind'.
Illustration by Emilie Gill, 2021, for Georges MacDonald’s ‘At the Back of the North Wind’. Image: Helen Bate.

Another uncle was a Shakespeare scholar, and a cousin was a Celtic academic.

His mother had received a classical education, learning multiple languages.

Growing up in the Congregational Church was part of the Christian influence he brought to his writing, notions of good and evil, right and wrong, and redemption through universal love.

He gained a bursary at King’s College Aberdeen, and graduated with a degree in chemistry and physics in 1845.

His first thought was to take up a medical career, but it appears lack of money scuppered this path, and he embarked on training for the Congregational ministry.

When he put his own spin on theology in his sermons, his pay was cut in half and, suffering from ill health, he eventually left the ministry.

Illustration by Helen Stratton, 1911, for Georges MacDonald's 'The Princess and Curdie'.
Illustration by Helen Stratton, 1911, for Georges MacDonald’s ‘The Princess and Curdie’. Image: Helen Bate.

This was all to literature’s gain, and in the 1860s he began to meet with considerable success for his fantasy novels and fairy tales.

He caused quite a stir in the United States when he embarked on a literary lecture tour there in the 1870s, attracting crowds of 3,000 in Boston.

MacDonald didn’t only write fantasy.

His novels, such as David Elginbrod and Alec Forbes were among the first in a style known as the ‘kailyard school’ of Scottish writing.

Illustration by Maud Humphrey, 1893, for Georges MacDonald's 'The Light Princess'. Maud was Humphrey Bogart's mother.
Illustration by Maud Humphrey, 1893, for Georges MacDonald’s ‘The Light Princess’. Maud was Humphrey Bogart’s mother. Image: Helen Bate.

But despite the Celtic literary influences in his life, MacDonald didn’t write any of his fantasy work in this country.

Plagued by ill health, he, his wife Louisa and their large family —11 children—lived in Bordighera, Liguria, Italy from the 1880s for 20 years.

There he made another literary mark, founding a literary studio known as Casa Coraggio, one of the most respected cultural centres of the time.

In old age, he returned to England, and died in Ashtead, Surrey.

George MacDonald. Image: Supplied.

His ashes were buried in Bordighera, alongside Louisa and daughters Lilia and Grace.

Huntly’s town slogan comes from MacDonald’s poetry

MacDonald’s influence, quietened by the passage of two centuries, still manifests in different ways.

Huntly’s ubiquitous slogan, Room to Roam is from one of MacDonald’s poems, from his 1858 work Phantastes.

Celtic folk-rock band The Waterboys named one of their albums Room To Roam, with the hope of turning the title track into a ‘town anthem’ for Huntly.

Huntly Festival of Illustration has attracted many top-notch illustrators to take part in the events programme, including Andrew Barr, Simon P Biggs, Eileen Budd, Ross Collins, Tom Foster, Aaron Gale, Jonathan Gibbs, Tom Humberstone, Kate Leiper, Meg McLaren, Tom Morgan-Jones, and Sean Wilson who is doing an on-line event from Japan on Manga for the Gordon Schools.

Three puppets made by S3 pupils from The Gordon Schools.
S3 art pupils from The Gordon Schools have designed and made puppets inspired by the work of George MacDonald. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Helen said: “The illustration festival has created loads of enthusiasm around the stories and illustrators of George MacDonald and also book illustration generally, especially from the local primary schools and almost all the local children are coming in school groups to see the exhibitions and take part in artist’s events.

“Children have been busy drawing princesses and goblins for a competition, and there has been a monster hunt around Huntly organised by Orb’s Community Bookshop.

“Some older students from the Gordon Schools have been making shadow puppets and marionettes based on the same theme from MacDonald’s stories. These are all being exhibited at the festival.”

The event runs at No 30 The Square, Huntly until September 9.

