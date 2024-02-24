Discovering the secrets of the Lost Valley of Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discovering the secrets of the Lost Valley of Glencoe

Gayle explores the Lost Valley of Glencoe - where some of the MacDonald clan hid during the infamous massacre.

Gayle Ritchie discovers the secrets of the Lost Valley of Glencoe.
Gayle Ritchie discovers the secrets of the Lost Valley of Glencoe.
By Gayle Ritchie

As I stand in the mist, surrounded on all sides by towering mountains, I feel a growing sense of unease.

I’ve negotiated slippery trails, scrambled up rocky slopes and forded an ice cold burn in my mission to reach this hauntingly beautiful spot, but darkness threatens and I need to head back.

I’m in the iconic Lost Valley of Glencoe, also known as the Hidden Valley, and there’s not a soul to be seen.

It’s a spot that would normally be hoaching with walkers, but it seems that late afternoon in winter – when the weather is dire – is a great time to come if you want it all to yourself.

The reason for my unease is not entirely because I’m worried about getting back.

The Lost Valley of Glencoe has a tragic past

There’s a strange, gloomy atmosphere here that sort of seeps into you – it’s as though the glen’s tragic past seems to sink into your soul.

I’m possibly being over-dramatic. Perhaps if the sun was blazing I’d feel different.

The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.

It was to this secret valley that some of the MacDonald clan fled during the infamous massacre on February 13, 1692.

The most commonly accepted account is that 38 men, women and children were killed by Scottish government forces, allegedly for failing to pledge allegiance to the new monarchs, William III and Mary II. A further 40 who attempted to flee the glen in the snow died of exposure.

Looking towards Coire Gabhail, the Lost Valley, on the southern side of Glencoe.

It’s said that the clan chief MacIain was shot in the head, with his wife attacked before she fled into the hills to later perish in the snow.

Those who sought safe haven in the Hidden Valley, or Coire Gabhail, would not have been easy to find.

Secret valley

The vast, grass and stone-covered plain, was also where clan members hid their cattle, perhaps rustled, or to keep it from being rustled.

It’s not an especially technical hike, but the rocks can be slippery when wet.

I left my car at the Three Sisters car park on the busy A82 – if it’s packed, as it can be in high season, you might be able to get parked in a smaller one down the glen.

Gayle sets off to find the Lost Valley of Glencoe.
Gayle sets off to find the Lost Valley of Glencoe.

The view of the Three Sisters, the dramatic northern ridges of the Bidean nam Bian range, is out of this world. And thankfully, not everyone who pulls over to drink in the vista can be bothered hiking off into the wilderness to find the mystical Lost Valley.

I set off solo wearing full waterproofs, and, as the mist lifted for about three seconds, I whipped out my phone to shoot pictures of the scenery.

Water cascading through the glen en route to Lost Valley of Glen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The trail leads down to the valley and descends a metal staircase which then crosses a bridge over the rushing River Coe.

There’s a scramble up a sheer rock slope with wire cables for support before the path heads steeply over boulders and heather.

Stupendous views

Looking back across the glen, the views of the Aonach Eagach ridge are stupendous.

I spot a flash of white, which I realise is Allt-Na-Reigh, Jimmy Savile’s former cottage, having driven past it earlier.

Waterfalls on the way to Lost Valley of Glencoe.
Waterfalls on the way to Lost Valley of Glencoe.

Continuing through a wooden glen, the path climbs up around the base of Gearr Aonach, the middle summit of The Three Sisters.

The trail threads perilously close to a steep gorge in places, and it’s easy to trip over rocks and roots if you’re not careful.

Waterfalls splash and tinkle as I get higher up the glen, and there are plunge pools galore, perfect for a dip in warmer weather. I fill up my bottle with icy, crystal clear water and can confirm that it tastes fabulous.

Gayle takes the path to the Lost Valley of Glencoe.

After about 45 minutes, and having strayed from the path by accident, I reach some rough stepping-stones over the burn. It’s easy to ford, although my boots get a tad wet.

The next challenge is scaling a smooth rock slope with a steep drop, or choosing to scramble over a huge boulder.

The “wow” moment

My heart is pounding as I reach the highest point of the walk and gaze in awe as the mist-shrouded Lost Valley opens up before me.

The flat expanse is littered with rocks and boulders, some as big as houses.

I pause for a sit-down and try to imagine what it was like for the MacDonald clan all those centuries ago.

Gayle in the gloaming at the Lost Valley of Glencoe.
Gayle in the gloaming at the Lost Valley of Glencoe.

Certainly, the spot is completely cut off – the ideal hiding place for stolen cattle, and for the MacDonalds who attempted to escape the massacre.

The weather seems to be in sympathy with my thoughts and before long, rain is lashing down, hiding the snow-capped peak of Stob Coire Sgreamhach at the head of the glen.

Gayle stops to reflect on the tragic history of Glencoe.

I return more or less by the same route and reach the car as darkness is truly kicking in. Any longer and I’d have needed a headtorch to navigate the tricky terrain.

I may return in summer, perhaps to wild camp in the Lost Valley, or to use it as a base from which to scale the mighty peaks of Bidean nam Bian. But I’d better get there early, to avoid the hordes…

 

