Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Aberdeen busker rules: No ‘hate speech’, volume to be limited and only set locations allowed

Council chiefs want to introduce a raft of measures to ensure "a harmonious and respectful busking environment for all".

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen busker Tom at St Nicholas Square.
Aberdeen City Council are proposing new rules governing buskers in the city centre. Tom the busker at St Nicholas Square. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Council chiefs have unveiled a strict set of rules Aberdeen buskers could be asked to abide by.

The new guide – if approved – would outline, where, when and how loudly performers can play.

The idea to introducing a set of by-laws for musicians first came about in 2019, but the plans were put on the back-burner during the pandemic.

It came after residents in the city centre raised concerns over amplified tunes being blasted through speakers at unsociable hours.

Some claimed the noise can sometimes be “overwhelming and intrusive”, while others branded the performances an “annoyance”.

Pictured is Emile Sande walking around Aberdeen, with busker Finn Henderson Palmer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

What are the new Aberdeen busker rules?

The public are now being asked for their thoughts on a raft of proposed restrictions.

Aberdeen City Council says the introduction of a “code of practice” for street musicians will ensure “a harmonious and respectful busking environment for all”.

These measures include:

  • Identifying specific “busking zones” in the city centre
  • Volume and duration limits to every performance
  • Restrictions on the content, prohibiting songs that convey “hate speech” or any material that promotes discrimination, harassment, or violence.
ST Nicholas Square is a popular busker location. Pictured is Sion Jones, performing at St Nicholas Street, a full time busker who up until the pandemic depended upon on weddings for his income. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Under the proposed by-laws, buskers will also be allowed to play only between 10am and 8pm, seven days a week.

They should also be mindful of their volume levels, with the council stressing their songs should entertain passers-by – not people standing more than 100 feet away.

The latter is to avoid any disturbance or annoyance to businesses and residents.

So where can buskers play then?

If the proposed rules are approved, buskers will only be allowed to play at four city centre spots.

These are at St Nicholas Square, on Schoolhill, outside the Trinity Centre on Union Street, and outside the Bon Accord Centre on George Street.

This will be one of the spots for buskers to showcase their talents. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Buskers will also not be allowed to play at the same spot for more than two hours at a time.

This is to encourage “fairness” among the musicians, with everybody getting a chance to showcase their talents at a popular spot – while being considerate of neighbours.

Can I share my views on the new rules?

Residents are now urged to have their say.

Community leaders have previously said that any new rules on busking should be thoroughly thought through so they don’t make Aberdeen appear “anti-culture”.

Councillors also stressed the authority needs to strike a balance between “buskers who bring vibrancy” to the city centre and the needs of residents.

Busker David Angus performing outside the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

During the latest discussion, George Street councillor Ryan Houghton said: “We want to encourage artists because we know the value it can add to the city centre experience.

“However, people live in the centre too, and having an AC/DC cover blasted via an amp under your flat probably isn’t ideal if you’re sleeping off a night shift.

“Any new policy would have to be thoroughly consulted on, taking a light touch approach.”

A online consultation will be open to the public until April 21.

Residents can share their views here.

