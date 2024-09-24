‘Where has our money gone?’: Family left with unfinished home and no answers after Morlich Homes collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Where has our money gone?’: Family left with unfinished home and no answers after Morlich Homes collapses

Dean Clark from Nairn claims the managing director has been ignoring calls and emails since June.

Dean Clarke's dream home is in limbo
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Nairn family fears their dream home will never be finished following the collapse of Morlich Homes.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday that the Elgin-based developer has gone into liquidation.

The company started trading in 2010, priding itself on a reputation for creating “high-quality, distinctive homes”.

However, increased construction costs and “worsening” market conditions have led to its collapse, according to the insolvency practitioner drafted in to oversee the process.

Employees have been made redundant and it is uncertain what will happen with unfinished developments.

The inside of the Clark’s unfinished home 

In the wake of the news, Nairn couple Dean and Kerry Clark spoke to the P&J about the uncertainty they now face.

They signed a contract with Morlich Homes last year to build their dream family home on a land plot they own in Nairn.

The couple, who have two children, have not heard back from the housebuilder since making the last stage payment, which accounted for 80% of the total cost.

They also claim they were assured the house had NHBC liquidation protection, which they claim has turned out not to be true.

Nairn family left ‘out of pocket’ after Morlich Homes collapse

Mr Clark, who owns West End Garage in Nairn, explained how they did a lot of research into the company due to a previous bad experience with another housebuilder.

They had hired Inverness developer Ptarmigan Homes, losing all their deposit money when the firm went into liquidation in 2023.

“We did a lot of research into Morlich and it seemed their accounts were in a much better position,” he said.

The couple signed a contract with Morlich Homes last year 

“They were also NHBC registered, and the directors told us there was a liquidation protection in place.”

According to the original contract – signed in November 2023 – their dream home was expected to be finished by May this year.

“It was then extended to July and then pushed back again,” Mr Clark continued.

Morlich Homes director ‘hid in office while ghosting clients’

He said he attempted to contact Morlich’s managing director, John Main, regarding “the lack of progress” with the development.

However, they claim they received no response to texts or calls throughout June and July.

Mr Clark then decided to drive to the Elgin-based office in August in demand of answers.

The couple don’t know what will happen to their house moving forward 

He said he was surprised to see Mr Main sitting in his office.

He explained: “I went because he had been ignoring our emails and we were starting to get quite concerned.”

Mr Clark describes the conversation with the managing director as “surreal”.

He said: “He didn’t take much responsibility for the delays and blamed the site manager.

“But the site manager had always been excellent and really helpful, he just did not have the support behind him.”

Mr Clark explained things started progressing a bit after the chat, however, all work at his plot stopped around six weeks ago.

“The director has been missing for the last five, six weeks and no-one knows where he is,” he said.

The affected family has not been able to trace managing director John Main for the past six weeks. Image: LinkedIn

Nairn family’s home left unfinished

The family has now paid 80% of the cost, however, Mr Clark claims the property is only about 65% complete.

Mr Clark explained the worst thing is that after speaking to NHBC, they realised the liquidation protection they were promised does not exist.

He said: “I have spoken to the NHBC, and they have confirmed that Morlich has registered the site but not completed the application or paid the fee associated so this cover is not in place.”

The family said they have “no idea” what to do now.

Mr Clark concluded: “We’ve been left out of pocket here. Where has our money gone?”

Morlich Homes HQ in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s MHA appointed liquidator

Appointed liquidator MHA released a statement today following the Morlich Homes’ collapse.

It said: “Current indications suggest that asset realisations should be sufficient to settle the secured creditor in full, leaving a residual balance for preferred and unsecured creditors.”

They added that five employees had been dismissed with immediate effect on Monday, September 23.

 

Conversation