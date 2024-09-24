‘Where has our money gone?’: Family left with unfinished home and no answers after Morlich Homes collapses

A Nairn family fears their dream home will never be finished following the collapse of Morlich Homes.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday that the Elgin-based developer has gone into liquidation.

The company started trading in 2010, priding itself on a reputation for creating “high-quality, distinctive homes”.

However, increased construction costs and “worsening” market conditions have led to its collapse, according to the insolvency practitioner drafted in to oversee the process.

Employees have been made redundant and it is uncertain what will happen with unfinished developments.

In the wake of the news, Nairn couple Dean and Kerry Clark spoke to the P&J about the uncertainty they now face.

They signed a contract with Morlich Homes last year to build their dream family home on a land plot they own in Nairn.

The couple, who have two children, have not heard back from the housebuilder since making the last stage payment, which accounted for 80% of the total cost.

They also claim they were assured the house had NHBC liquidation protection, which they claim has turned out not to be true.

Nairn family left ‘out of pocket’ after Morlich Homes collapse

Mr Clark, who owns West End Garage in Nairn, explained how they did a lot of research into the company due to a previous bad experience with another housebuilder.

They had hired Inverness developer Ptarmigan Homes, losing all their deposit money when the firm went into liquidation in 2023.

“We did a lot of research into Morlich and it seemed their accounts were in a much better position,” he said.

“They were also NHBC registered, and the directors told us there was a liquidation protection in place.”

According to the original contract – signed in November 2023 – their dream home was expected to be finished by May this year.

“It was then extended to July and then pushed back again,” Mr Clark continued.

Morlich Homes director ‘hid in office while ghosting clients’

He said he attempted to contact Morlich’s managing director, John Main, regarding “the lack of progress” with the development.

However, they claim they received no response to texts or calls throughout June and July.

Mr Clark then decided to drive to the Elgin-based office in August in demand of answers.

He said he was surprised to see Mr Main sitting in his office.

He explained: “I went because he had been ignoring our emails and we were starting to get quite concerned.”

Mr Clark describes the conversation with the managing director as “surreal”.

He said: “He didn’t take much responsibility for the delays and blamed the site manager.

“But the site manager had always been excellent and really helpful, he just did not have the support behind him.”

Mr Clark explained things started progressing a bit after the chat, however, all work at his plot stopped around six weeks ago.

“The director has been missing for the last five, six weeks and no-one knows where he is,” he said.

Nairn family’s home left unfinished

The family has now paid 80% of the cost, however, Mr Clark claims the property is only about 65% complete.

Mr Clark explained the worst thing is that after speaking to NHBC, they realised the liquidation protection they were promised does not exist.

He said: “I have spoken to the NHBC, and they have confirmed that Morlich has registered the site but not completed the application or paid the fee associated so this cover is not in place.”

The family said they have “no idea” what to do now.

Mr Clark concluded: “We’ve been left out of pocket here. Where has our money gone?”

Aberdeen’s MHA appointed liquidator

Appointed liquidator MHA released a statement today following the Morlich Homes’ collapse.

It said: “Current indications suggest that asset realisations should be sufficient to settle the secured creditor in full, leaving a residual balance for preferred and unsecured creditors.”

They added that five employees had been dismissed with immediate effect on Monday, September 23.