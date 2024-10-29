Revealed: The 10 options being considered for future of stunning St Laurence Church in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The 10 options being considered for future of stunning St Laurence Church in Forres

The beautiful High Street landmark is due to hold its final Sunday service at the end of the year.

By David Mackay
St Laurence church exterior in Forres.
Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The stunning St Laurence Church in Forres could become a soft play area, music venue or even a science museum as part of a vision for the landmark.

Weekly services are due to end in the beautiful building at the end of the year as part of Church of Scotland cost-cutting plans.

Worries have been raised about the future of the historic place of worship, which can trace its roots to the 13th Century, amidst fears it could become abandoned.

In the months following confirmation of the closure, campaigners have banded together to devise possible options to keep the doors of St Laurence Church open into the future.

Now Forres residents are being asked for their views amidst hopes a working group can be formed to progress the most popular suggestions.

What St Laurence Church could become

Members of the existing St Laurence Church congregation approached TSI Moray, Moray Council and Development Trusts Association Scotland about the future of the building.

Initial talks outlined the following 10 potential uses of the building, with discussions now underway about which is most popular.

Interior of St Laurence Church.
The atmospheric interior of St Laurence Church in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mixed-use community and arts hub

  • A flexible space that could host art installations, exhibitions and gallery.
  • Venue capable of hosting concerts and theatre productions on small to medium scale.
  • Pop-up space for events including dances and ceilidhs.
  • A cafe with potential for a farmers’ market or local produce events.

Cultural heritage and history/tourism centre

  • Venue to celebrate history of Forres, including Macbeth’s witches, and local area.
  • Could sell local merchandise and be base for tours and storytelling.
  • Space for temporary cultural exhibitions.

Cafe and restaurant

  • A community-run or privately-owned cafe with focus on social engagement.

Children’s play facility and soft play area

  • A safe enclosed area for toddlers and younger children with exhibits designed to be fun and educational.
Stained glass windows at St Laurence Church.
Stained glass windows are one of the most prominent features of the church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Music venue for emerging talent

  • Focus on acoustic performances, small concerts and local bands.
  • Potential for open mic nights and community music sessions.

Celebrant venue

  • Allow the venue to be used for weddings, funerals, occasional worship and specific religious events, including Christmas.

What do you think St Laurence Church should be used for in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Games hall for sport and leisure

  • Includes options for badminton, table tennis and other indoor sports, including fitness classes and bowling.
  • Potential flexibility for a video games space.
  • Could be an addition to current offerings at community centre.

Science museum

  • Could be an invention museum with science-related exhibitions, or space for hands-on learning.
  • Potential to use connections with local businesses, including Orbex, to run educational programmes, workshops and classes.
St Laurence Church in Forres interior.
Only a few services are still due to be held at St Laurence Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hotel or high-quality housing

  • Potential for small boutique hotel in Forres with ties to local events or cultural activities in building.

Youth cafe with flexible working from home space

  • Safe and inclusive area for young people with business space during the day.
  • Event space for business networking and skill sharing workshops with private rooms for meetings.
  • Stage for live performances, youth-led concerts and business presentations.

Why St Laurence Church is being closed

Church is Scotland is currently finalising closures across the country as part of cost-cutting measures.

In Elgin, St Giles Church and Birnie Kirk have been put up for closure while the Auld Kirk in Cullen also faces an uncertain future.

Exterior of St Leonard's Church in Forres.
St Leonard’s Church in Forres is being retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new unified West Moray parish, covering Forres and the surrounding villages, will still retain St Leonard’s Church on Forres High Street.

Services have been alternating monthly between the two places of worship. However, that arrangement is due to cease at the end of the year with the closure of St Laurence.

Churches in Alves, Burghead, Findhorn and Rafford have already held their last Sunday services.

Options the Church of Scotland are understood to be considering for disposal of all the sites include transferring them to community groups and commercial sales. 

Why Forres church is so important to community

The current B-listed St Laurence Church in Forres dates from the early 20th Century with the first services held there in 1906.

Remarkably, it cost just £9,600 to build at the time. It is the equivalent of nearly £1 million today.

The place of worship can trace its roots all the way back to the 13th Century when King Alexander III erected a chapel on the site.

With a huge 120ft spire, the grand church is one of the most striking buildings on Forres High Street.

St Laurence Church in Forres exterior.
The current St Laurence Church was built in the early 20th Century. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today it is widely known for its stunning collection of stained glass windows.

Rev Tommy Bryson, who is the transition minister at the new West Moray Church of Scotland, said: “St Laurence is certainly an icon, it has got community interest.

“So do we just close these buildings, or do we look for alternative uses or interests? That’s what we’re doing now.

“People are invested in these buildings. The problem is there are not a lot of young people who have that same investment.

“We are deeply sympathetic to how people feel about the church, and we are really trying the best we can for the community.”

How to have your say on future of Forres church

Consultation events have been held at St Laurence Church in Forres to allow locals to have their say about the suggestions for the future.

During the sessions, some have also opposed the closure of the building and called for the reopening of the Falconer Museum in the town.

Edward Fitsell standing in St Laurence Church with stained glass windows behind.
Edward Fitsell from TSI Moray has been working with the St Laurence congregation. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

TSI Moray is assisting the congregation in helping to establish a steering group of volunteers to take forward one of the proposals.

Social enterprise development office Edward Fitsell said: “We are taking the information gathered to get a better understanding on what the community’s priorities are for the building.

“The services are due to end at the end of the year, so there isn’t really a lot of time.”

Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres for nearly 1,000 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
