Revealed: The 10 options being considered for future of stunning St Laurence Church in Forres

The stunning St Laurence Church in Forres could become a soft play area, music venue or even a science museum as part of a vision for the landmark.

Weekly services are due to end in the beautiful building at the end of the year as part of Church of Scotland cost-cutting plans.

Worries have been raised about the future of the historic place of worship, which can trace its roots to the 13th Century, amidst fears it could become abandoned.

In the months following confirmation of the closure, campaigners have banded together to devise possible options to keep the doors of St Laurence Church open into the future.

Now Forres residents are being asked for their views amidst hopes a working group can be formed to progress the most popular suggestions.

What St Laurence Church could become

Members of the existing St Laurence Church congregation approached TSI Moray, Moray Council and Development Trusts Association Scotland about the future of the building.

Initial talks outlined the following 10 potential uses of the building, with discussions now underway about which is most popular.

Mixed-use community and arts hub

A flexible space that could host art installations, exhibitions and gallery.

Venue capable of hosting concerts and theatre productions on small to medium scale.

Pop-up space for events including dances and ceilidhs.

A cafe with potential for a farmers’ market or local produce events.

Cultural heritage and history/tourism centre

Venue to celebrate history of Forres, including Macbeth’s witches, and local area.

Could sell local merchandise and be base for tours and storytelling.

Space for temporary cultural exhibitions.

Cafe and restaurant

A community-run or privately-owned cafe with focus on social engagement.

Children’s play facility and soft play area

A safe enclosed area for toddlers and younger children with exhibits designed to be fun and educational.

Music venue for emerging talent

Focus on acoustic performances, small concerts and local bands.

Potential for open mic nights and community music sessions.

Celebrant venue

Allow the venue to be used for weddings, funerals, occasional worship and specific religious events, including Christmas.

What do you think St Laurence Church should be used for in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Games hall for sport and leisure

Includes options for badminton, table tennis and other indoor sports, including fitness classes and bowling.

Potential flexibility for a video games space.

Could be an addition to current offerings at community centre.

Science museum

Could be an invention museum with science-related exhibitions, or space for hands-on learning.

Potential to use connections with local businesses, including Orbex, to run educational programmes, workshops and classes.

Hotel or high-quality housing

Potential for small boutique hotel in Forres with ties to local events or cultural activities in building.

Youth cafe with flexible working from home space

Safe and inclusive area for young people with business space during the day.

Event space for business networking and skill sharing workshops with private rooms for meetings.

Stage for live performances, youth-led concerts and business presentations.

Why St Laurence Church is being closed

Church is Scotland is currently finalising closures across the country as part of cost-cutting measures.

In Elgin, St Giles Church and Birnie Kirk have been put up for closure while the Auld Kirk in Cullen also faces an uncertain future.

A new unified West Moray parish, covering Forres and the surrounding villages, will still retain St Leonard’s Church on Forres High Street.

Services have been alternating monthly between the two places of worship. However, that arrangement is due to cease at the end of the year with the closure of St Laurence.

Churches in Alves, Burghead, Findhorn and Rafford have already held their last Sunday services.

Options the Church of Scotland are understood to be considering for disposal of all the sites include transferring them to community groups and commercial sales.

Why Forres church is so important to community

The current B-listed St Laurence Church in Forres dates from the early 20th Century with the first services held there in 1906.

Remarkably, it cost just £9,600 to build at the time. It is the equivalent of nearly £1 million today.

The place of worship can trace its roots all the way back to the 13th Century when King Alexander III erected a chapel on the site.

With a huge 120ft spire, the grand church is one of the most striking buildings on Forres High Street.

Today it is widely known for its stunning collection of stained glass windows.

Rev Tommy Bryson, who is the transition minister at the new West Moray Church of Scotland, said: “St Laurence is certainly an icon, it has got community interest.

“So do we just close these buildings, or do we look for alternative uses or interests? That’s what we’re doing now.

“People are invested in these buildings. The problem is there are not a lot of young people who have that same investment.

“We are deeply sympathetic to how people feel about the church, and we are really trying the best we can for the community.”

How to have your say on future of Forres church

Consultation events have been held at St Laurence Church in Forres to allow locals to have their say about the suggestions for the future.

During the sessions, some have also opposed the closure of the building and called for the reopening of the Falconer Museum in the town.

TSI Moray is assisting the congregation in helping to establish a steering group of volunteers to take forward one of the proposals.

Social enterprise development office Edward Fitsell said: “We are taking the information gathered to get a better understanding on what the community’s priorities are for the building.

“The services are due to end at the end of the year, so there isn’t really a lot of time.”

Read more about Moray churches