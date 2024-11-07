Orkney dentist shortages ‘at crisis point’ amid Balfour Hospital staff issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney dentist shortages ‘at crisis point’ amid Balfour Hospital staff issues

Lack of qualified dentists means local practices unable to take on new NHS or private patients

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall. Image: NHS Orkney.
The Balfour hospital in Kirkwall. Image: NHS Orkney.

Dentist shortages in Orkney have plummeted to “crisis point” in recent weeks.

A paper appeared before councillors this week detailing the scale of the problem.

Just last month, it emerged that Orkney was a “dental desert”, with practices unable to take on new patients.

And the shock new report states that, in recent weeks, dental clinics at The Balfour Hospital were left “with very little clinical cover due to a combination of annual leave and sickness within the team”.

Balfour Hospital in Orkney.

This problem is due to a lack of registered dentists, creating a reliance on locum dentists to ease waiting times.

‘This could take years to fix’

The report states that there is a “great deal of work to be done to improve access” to
the services.

There’s also an admission that the problems will take “several years” to fix.

The plan is to focus on reinstating an “area dental committee” and improving communication between the public and general dental services.

Efforts will also be made to recruit and retain dental officers.

Have you struggled to get a dentist on Orkney? Let us know in our comments section below

What is being done to fix Orkney dentist crisis?

The report was presented by John Daniels, who is the head of primary care services with Orkney Health and Care (OHAC).

Mr Daniels described the problem – but also outlined a way forward.

He said: “Dentistry is challenged.

“We currently don’t have any practices taking on NHS or even private patients.

“It is very much challenged from a workforce perspective, as are colleagues in general dental services.

“In recent months we’ve been having conversations about what integration of those services would look like – particularly some joint working around recruitment and training of dental nurses and dentists within Orkney.

“So, there are really positive steps forward.”

