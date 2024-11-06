Why new Kirkwall care home will open a YEAR late and £325,000 over budget

Health chiefs say a new Kirkwall care home will finally open its doors next May – after a string of delays.

But the under-construction Kirkjuvagr House is expected to come in £325,000 over budget.

The latest update, revealed at a meeting this morning, puts the £13.4 million project nearly one full year behind schedule.

In an update given to the IJB in summer 2023, members were told it would be finished by this June.

So what’s the hold-up with the new Kirkwall care home?

The delayed handover is due to problems connecting utilities, and the need to address “individual design details on-site.”

This followed speculation in the summer that there were issues with the roof when contractors had to remove parts that had been freshly installed.

The reasons for the delays were described to the IJB members by Shaun Hourston-Wells, the acting strategic planning lead of the Orkney Health and Social Care (OHAC) Partnership.

Mr Hourson-Wells said that those issues should “progress quickly and there was just a small additional delay.”

However, he also said poor weather conditions have also played a part in the hold-up

What about St Rognvald’s?

The new care home, which is being built on the west side of Kirkwall, will replace the nearby St Rognvald’s House.

The old care facility will continue to operate as normal until the new one becomes available.

Mr Hourston-Wells said the same number of staff should be employed in the new care home.

It should also be the same cost to run as the old care home.

It was confirmed today that discussions are taking place to find a new use for St Rognvald’s.

However, no specific options were given to the IJB.

