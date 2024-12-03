Aberdeenshire Shield: Three quarter-final ties previewed – as Turriff United’s John Allan aims to leave club in style

John Allan is planning to call time on his Turriff United career at the end of the season – but would love to help his club to glory in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Turra face local rivals Deveronvale at the Haughs tonight in the quarter-final of the Shield, with the winner securing a home tie against Keith or Fraserburgh in the last-four.

Striker Allan, who hails from Shetland, joined United in the summer of 2023, and plans to return to Lerwick next summer before he and partner Leanne go travelling next winter.

The 27-year-old said: “It was quite hard to reach that decision. We’ve always wanted to do a bit of travelling and it was sort of now or never in terms of whether we would or not.

“When I came to Turriff, I was only thinking about doing a season here, but I enjoyed it so much I decided to stay for this season as well.

“There’s the Island Games in Orkney next summer and I want to play in that for Shetland before we head away. We’re keen to visit south-east Asia, Australia and also New Zealand.

“Knowing that I’ll be finishing up at the end of the season makes me more determined to make the most of the remainder of this season.

“To do well in the Aberdeenshire Shield and to try to help the club have a bit of success would be great.

“It’s the last cup competition we’re still in this season, but we know it will be a very difficult game against Deveronvale.”

Deveronvale chasing semi spot

Deveronvale have won their last four matches and Banffers boss Garry Wood hopes their fine form can continue.

Vale have reached only one semi-final in the last five seasons, but have two chances this week, as after this evening’s clash they meet Huntly on Saturday in the last-eight of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Wood said: “There’s a carrot there for both clubs to try to get into a semi-final.

“When we took over at Deveronvale, we wanted to get the club up the league and then try to start having a go in cup competitions because they provide a realistic chance of having success.

“However, this is a local derby and we’re expecting a tough game against Turriff.”

One player who won’t feature for Vale is midfielder Rogan Read, who has returned to his native South Africa, having arrived at Princess Royal Park in August 2022.

Wood added: “Rogan’s visa was up at the end of the year and he’s gone back home.

“It’s unfortunate – Rogan has been a key part of our midfield.

“We’re disappointed to lose Rogan, but it’s up to other people to take their chance now.”

Maroons and Broch ready to fight for spot in last-four

Keith’s Jordan Cooper wants to continue their good Breedon Highland League form in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Maroons’ quarter-final against Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park tonight is subject to a noon pitch inspection due to potentially frosty conditions.

Keith have won their previous four league fixtures, and midfielder Cooper, 25, said: “It will be a tough game against Fraserburgh. We’re on a decent run in the league and hopefully we can bring that into the Shield and try to keep the momentum going.

“We need to try to be consistent and try to keep reaching a certain level week to week.

“We’ve beaten Brora and Buckie this season, which were big wins for us, and we go into this game believing we can beat Fraserburgh as well.

“It’s a big game for the club with the chance to get to a semi-final.

“We’re always underdogs going into games like this, but if we turn up and play well we believe we can get a result.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh are in buoyant mood after reaching round four of the Scottish Cup by beating Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Manager Mark Cowie has challenged his players to hit the same heights against Keith as they bid to reach the last-four of a competition they’ve won nine times since it started in 1990-91.

He added: “We can’t hit the standards we did on Saturday, and win that game in the manner we did , nd then drop our standards against Keith.

“We need to make sure we hit our standards week-in, week-out, and if we do, we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning games.

“We know we’ll be in for a tricky game – it’s a quarter-final and both teams will want to progress and try to win a trophy.”

Inverurie Locos look for silver lining

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson wants to keep their hopes of silverware this season alive by reaching the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Railwaymen face local rivals Formartine United tonight at North Lodge Park in the last-eight of the tournament.

Although Locos are fourth in the Breedon Highland League, boss Donaldson – who guided them to the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup last term – reckons the Shield is their last shot at glory this season.

He said: “It is an important game. If we were to lose, then we won’t have any cup games left this season.

“It would be good to win and keep the season going to an extent – in terms of still having silverware to play for.

“When you’re still in a cup competition, it gives you something extra to play for and something extra to look forward to.

“You’re judged on the trophies you won at the end of your career and you want to win as much as possible.

“However, I’d expect it to be a battle like it always is against Formartine.”

Formartine are on a four-match winning streak, which manager Stuart Anderson hopes to extend as they aim for a semi-final spot.

The winner of this tie will be at home to Hermes or Buckie Thistle.

Anderson added: “I can’t complain about our form. Our performance against Rothes on Saturday maybe dipped a little, so we’ll need to try to improve on that.

“Inverurie are a really good team and their results this season are evidence of that.

“There’s not much between the teams and both teams will be going at it.

“In cup competitions, there has to be a winner. We’ll be trying to win and get through, but we’re facing a very tough opponent.”