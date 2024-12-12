Breaking: Lidl to CLOSE Lang Stracht supermarket in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Breaking: Lidl to CLOSE Lang Stracht supermarket in Aberdeen

It comes following a long-running wrangle over plans to buy the land next door.

By Ben Hendry
The Lang Stracht Lidl.
The Lang Stracht Lidl is closing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lidl has confirmed plans to close its Lang Stracht supermarket in Aberdeen.

It’s understood the lease on the Mastrick site is due to end this year – and the landlord has “other plans” for it.

It comes after we revealed Lidl had been in talks with Aberdeen City Council to purchase a plot of land next door.

The demolished former home of Aberdeen Journals could have made way for a bigger supermarket.

And Lidl bosses have confirmed they are “actively looking for alternative locations for a new store in the area”.

The Lang Stracht Lidl in Aberdeen
The Lang Stracht Lidl in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Why is Lang Stracht Lidl closing?

The Lidl opened on Lang Stracht in 2000.

A spokesman for the German chain today confirmed that it would shut around the time of its 25th anniversary.

He said: “We can confirm that the lease of our Mastrick store on Lang Stracht is coming to an end.

“It has been proposed that the store will close in July next year.

“Mastrick is on our ‘site requirements list’ and we’re actively looking for alternative locations for a new store in the area.”

It is also understood that affected staff will be “redeployed” to other branches in the city – with the nearest alternatives on Inverurie Road and Hutcheon Street.

Could new Lidl open nearby?

This summer, Lidl told us it wanted to buy the huge site next door which had been left empty when The Press and Journal relocated to the city centre in 2018.

The Lang Stracht Lidl is closing, but the huge site next door could be the chain's future in Mastrick
The empty space in Mastrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lidl said its property team had been in “continuous dialogue” with the local authority about the spot for years.

A spokesman said: “Our dedicated property team are keen to continue their engagement with the council to conclude negotiations.”

But days later, councillors warned it could be the “wrong time” to sell the land.

They worried that Aberdeen City Council could be losing out on a fortune by selling up at a time when the market rate is “very low”.

