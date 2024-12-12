Breaking: Lidl to CLOSE Lang Stracht supermarket in Aberdeen

Lidl has confirmed plans to close its Lang Stracht supermarket in Aberdeen.

It’s understood the lease on the Mastrick site is due to end this year – and the landlord has “other plans” for it.

It comes after we revealed Lidl had been in talks with Aberdeen City Council to purchase a plot of land next door.

The demolished former home of Aberdeen Journals could have made way for a bigger supermarket.

And Lidl bosses have confirmed they are “actively looking for alternative locations for a new store in the area”.

Why is Lang Stracht Lidl closing?

The Lidl opened on Lang Stracht in 2000.

A spokesman for the German chain today confirmed that it would shut around the time of its 25th anniversary.

He said: “We can confirm that the lease of our Mastrick store on Lang Stracht is coming to an end.

“It has been proposed that the store will close in July next year.

“Mastrick is on our ‘site requirements list’ and we’re actively looking for alternative locations for a new store in the area.”

It is also understood that affected staff will be “redeployed” to other branches in the city – with the nearest alternatives on Inverurie Road and Hutcheon Street.

Could new Lidl open nearby?

This summer, Lidl told us it wanted to buy the huge site next door which had been left empty when The Press and Journal relocated to the city centre in 2018.

Will you be sad to see the Lang Stracht Lidl close? Let us know in our comments section below

Lidl said its property team had been in “continuous dialogue” with the local authority about the spot for years.

A spokesman said: “Our dedicated property team are keen to continue their engagement with the council to conclude negotiations.”

But days later, councillors warned it could be the “wrong time” to sell the land.

They worried that Aberdeen City Council could be losing out on a fortune by selling up at a time when the market rate is “very low”.

Read more:

Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop