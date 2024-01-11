Haigs couple say fear of traffic fines has ‘killed’ the centre of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Haigs couple say fear of traffic fines has ‘killed’ the centre of Aberdeen

The shock closure of the city centre food hall has come after months of frustration around recent traffic changes.

By Jamie O'Connor
Haigs bosses blame bus gates for accelerating the decline of the city centre.
Haigs bosses blame bus gates for accelerating the decline of the city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A popular business couple have claimed city centre traffic changes are “killing Aberdeen” after being forced to close their food hall.

Haigs this week became the latest high-profile city centre casualty when owners James and Julie Haig announced its closure on Tuesday night.

Lamenting soaring energy bills, the pair claimed that even attracting 500 to 600 shoppers a day wasn’t enough to help them turn a profit.

But they added that, in their pre-Covid prime, they had about 1,000 people visit every day.

James and Julie Haig spent £200,000 on improvements in 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

And James and Julie told us that recent traffic restrictions in Aberdeen city centre had sounded the death knell for the area.

The duo believe that motorists are now so scared of receiving a fine that they are bypassing the shopping district altogether.

What has changed in Aberdeen city centre?

In November, Aberdeen City Council started dishing out £60 fines for those caught driving on restricted streets.

That includes a section of Rosemount Viaduct, where left turns from Union Terrace down towards Haigs’ Schoolhill base are now banned.

Bus gate warning signs on Union Terrace
People driving from Union Street along Union Terrace can now only turn right, towards Rosemount. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson

Other bus gates, allowing access only to buses and taxis, have been installed elsewhere in the centre – despite mounting public outcry.

Haigs say bus gates have caused footfall to plummet

The Haigs say having fewer drivers coming into the city centre is having a huge effect on businesses.

However, the couple are keen to stress that they are not opposed to the bus gates themselves.

The bus gate on Guild Street. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

Their gripe is more to do with the lack of information that accompanied their arrival, giving way for confusion and “scaremongering” to flourish.

“They should have educated people on the bus gates rather than scarily imposing the legislation,” James said.

‘Bus gates have killed the city’

Co-owner Julie agrees that the restrictions themselves aren’t to blame.

She added: “Bus gates have killed the city.

“But it might not be the actual bus gates themselves, more the scaremongering and lack of teaching”.

The bus gates have caused uproar. Image: Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco

The Haigs once saw a blossoming business at their shop. Latterly, their customer numbers had been cut in half.

James added: “Footfall in the area has been really poor due to bus gates and the road closure.

“At the peak, we were serving up to 1,000 customers a day.”

Bus gates not the only issue for Haigs

But that hasn’t been the only challenge.

The couple have found it difficult to operate due to restrictions imposed on the way they operate deliveries.

James said: “The council took away our loading bay for the shop, making it impossible to get produce in and out without breaking the law.”

He added this made them feel “unwanted” in the city, even though they have been serving the public out of their shop for more than a decade.

James Haig in his former shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

‘Aberdonians are now choosing to avoid the city centre’

Local councillor Michael Kusznir said the Haigs’ situation illustrated the stark challenges local businesses are facing.

He said: “The council needs to encourage business, and encourage people into the city centre rather than discouraging them both.

“Bus gates have been ruinous for local business, with many Aberdonians now choosing to avoid the city centre.”

The Tory representative called for the restrictions to be “removed as soon as possible”.

Michael Kusznir. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Haigs food hall demise ‘proves bus gates are driving customers away’

David Laing, a campaigner fighting the bus gates, said the Haigs’ experience gave weight to the results of a recent survey indicating the changes are damaging trade in the city centre.

He said: “Businesses already suffer from excruciatingly high business rates, the last thing they need is the council implementing policies driving customers out of town.”

Campaigners say businesses “are suffering”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Laing, who staged the survey to uncover public opinion on the matter, went on to pin the fault on the council.

“The blame for the negative impact of the bus gates and other restrictive measures solely lies on the footsteps of Aberdeen City Council.

“From the moment they decided to implement this policy, they have given inconsistent vague messaging, and dismissed the legitimate concerns from the public and businesses.”

A map showing the bus gate changes in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

‘We can make amendments to the scheme if required’

The council stressed that the bus gates “have not prevented anyone” from accessing the city centre.

But a spokesman added that the scheme could be “amended” in the future.

The signage on Union Terrace. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He said: “The bus gates have not prevented anyone from using any form of transport accessing the city centre, albeit some routes used by private motorists may have to change depending on people’s origins and destinations.

“We have looked to educate and inform people and businesses via a number of press releases and social media posts, including maps and videos showing people the areas they can and cannot pass through.”

The markings being applied on Market Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘We can make amendments to the scheme’

And they stressed the benefits of the new regulations.

The spokesman continued: “The bus gates are already having positive impacts in terms of bus punctuality with cost savings re-invested by the bus operators.

“Given the nature of the order, we can make amendments to the scheme if required in response to any feedback received as part of the process.”

Read more about the Haigs closure here, and on the tributes left by its crestfallen fans here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stuart Milne Homes' unfinished Charleston Cove development in Cove Bay, Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group: Scottish Government lambasted over response to job losses
Traffic stuck in snow in the Highlands.
Arctic blast set to hit north of Scotland
Stoneywood paper mill.
£1.2 million pay-out for hundreds of former Aberdeen paper mill workers
Aberdeenshire Council's headquarters Woodhill House in Aberdeen
'It's a slap in the face': Aberdeenshire Council to write off nearly £300,000 in…
The incident occurred on Hunter Place, Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Man accused of taking Stonehaven women hostage 'likely' to be acquitted
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Tristan Simpson is on trial accused of murdering Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks Picture shows; Robert Parks, also known as Bob Parks, and Tristan Simpson. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man cleared of murdering Oldmeldrum grandad by shoving him down stairs
There are scores of unoccupied office buildings which could host government workers on Union Street.
Hundreds of UK Government workers could be based on Aberdeen's Union Street in bid…
Duthie Park
Aberdeen's XL bully dog meet in Duthie Park cancelled
New plans show the cafe inside Wallace Tower.
New images reveal how Aberdeen's Wallace Tower interior could be turned into one-of-a-kind cafe
Scott Mercer who hurled Racist abuse at strangers after being kicked out an Aberdeen party
Racist hurled pot of paint at stepdad's car after house party bust-up

Conversation