Flights from Aberdeen Airport cancelled due to Storm Eowyn disruption

Aberdeen Airport has seen a large number of flights cancelled due to Storm Eowyn.

Loganair announced that all of their flights taking off on Friday, January 24 have been cancelled.

This means the airline’s flights arriving to and departing from Aberdeen Airport have been affected.

A social media statement from Loganair reads: “In view of the Weather warnings issued, in the interest of safety, all Loganair flights on Friday 24th January have been cancelled.”

Flights operated by KLM and British Airways departing Aberdeen Airport are also listed as cancelled.

