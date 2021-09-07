Seven fire engines race to an Aberdeen industrial estate as smoke billows into the air

Seven fire engines are currently attending a fire at an Aberdeen industrial estate.

Fire crews are currently attending a fire at Bankhead Industrial Estate after calls came in at around 7.40pm.

Currently, seven fire engines are on the scene as well as one height appliance as they work to extinguish flames.

Eyewitnesses say the flames are situated within the Suez Sclattie Transfer Station.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 7.40pm on Tuesday, September 7 to reports of a fire affecting a recycling facility at Bankhead Industrial Estate, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised seven appliances and firefighters remain on the scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported.”

“The stop message was received at 9.28pm”

An investigation was previously launched in 2019 after rubbish caught fire at the waste facility, which saw 20 fire fighters tackle the blaze.