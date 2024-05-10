Exclusive: Aberdeen businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie sells stake in Big Partnership

Public relations and marketing guru Zoe Ogilvie has sold her large stake in Big Partnership and will “take a step back” from running its office in Aberdeen.

She has led Big’s Granite City operation for more than 22 years.

Director Gayle Grant, who has been with the agency since 2010, is now leading the office.

One business, four cities

Big employs more than 90 people across its headquarters in Glasgow and satellites in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Its Granite City team moved into larger premises at 6 Carden Place last year.

Mrs Ogilvie, 55, once ranked 14th in a poll of the top 50 most influential women in communications and the media.

In 2021 she became Aberdeen Football Club’s first woman director in its 118-year history.

She set up Big’s Granite City office in 2002, having done the same with Beattie Media three years earlier.

In 2016 she led an £11 million management buyout at Big, becoming its majority shareholder.

Big Partnership’s shareholdings in April

Documents lodged at Companies House show that, as of April 18 this year, she personally owned nearly 36% of the business.

Chief executive Allan Barr, younger brother of Big co-founder Alex Barr, also owned nearly 36%.

Alex Barr and Neil Gibson held smaller stakes.

The Press and Journal has learned Mrs Ogilvie is no longer a shareholder.

30 years in the fast-paced, always-on and challenging PR environment, both in-house and in agency, has taken its toll.”

She will be a “strategic adviser” to the business, working three days a week.

In a post on social media earlier today, Mrs Ogilvie said: “At a recent event someone I hadn’t seen for a while asked me why I wasn’t retired yet.

“And there was me thinking I was looking not too bad.

“But obviously 30 years in the fast-paced, always-on and challenging PR environment, both in-house and in agency, has taken its toll.

“Either that or I’ve been around for so long that people believe it’s time I was put out to pasture.”

We can’t believe that it’s been a whole week since our Aberdeen office opening party!

She added: “Having founded Big Partnership in Aberdeen over 22 years ago, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the talented team, who deliver for clients across all sectors not just in Scotland but around the world.

“I’ve been fortunate to benefit from the knowledge, generosity, experience, support, kindness and loyalty of so many people throughout this period.

“I’ve worked with some fabulously accomplished colleagues and learnt a huge amount along the way.

“The time is right for me to step aside but it’s also right for the business.”

“With exceptional growth in the last three years, Big in Aberdeen is on track to reach turnover of £2.5 million this year.

“Taking my foot off the gas, to a certain extent, will enable the amazing team in Aberdeen to step up and drive the business to the next stage.”

Mrs Ogilvie went on: “It’s been a non-stop roller-coaster ride.

“I’m now looking forward to working at a reduced pace and with a little less intensity, albeit with an enduring passion for our industry and 100% commitment to Big.

“I’ll still be involved in key client accounts and available to advise and support the team as they bring a fresh, dynamic approach to meeting clients’ needs in today’s even faster-paced and constantly changing, marketing and communications landscape.”

Mrs Ogilvie and her husband, Bill, recently put their home in Cove up for sale.

With daughter Francesca having moved out, the couple were looking to downsize.

Big’s new boss in Aberdeen looking forward to ‘getting after’ growth opportunities

Ms Grant was previously head of Big’s energy practice.

She is supported in her new role by a senior leadership team comprising department heads Shona Hendry (PR), Richard Crighton (energy) and Pam Wilson (media relations).

“I’m proud to lead our superb Aberdeen team,” Ms Grant said, adding: “Big is a very well-established name in the city.

“We have built a track record for delivering results across the marketing mix, building brands, influencing and protecting reputations.

“I’m thankful to Zoe for her mentorship and guidance over the years and look forward to getting after the growth opportunities ahead.”

£500,000 of new contract wins for Big’s Granite City team

Meanwhile, Big has announced £500,000 of new contract wins for its Aberdeen office.

The firm said its Granite City team had secured deals with Storegga, North Sea Midstream Partners, Salunda, Salamander Floating Wind project, the Archie Foundation and SPE Offshore Europe 2025, as well as extensions to existing contracts with BP and DNV.

Allan Barr said: “Gayle has been a proven leader in our business for many years and, alongside her senior team, I am confident she will drive both the office and our overall business forward.

“We are also very pleased that Zoe will remain an integral part of our future success.”