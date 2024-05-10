Exclusive: Aberdeen businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie sells stake in Big Partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen businesswoman Zoe Ogilvie sells stake in Big Partnership

She's also decided to 'step back' from leading the firm's Granite City office but will still be involved.

Zoe Ogilvie, left, and Gayle Grant, of Big Partnership.
Image: Big Partnership
By Keith Findlay

Public relations and marketing guru Zoe Ogilvie has sold her large stake in Big Partnership and will “take a step back” from running its office in Aberdeen.

She has led Big’s Granite City operation for more than 22 years.

Director Gayle Grant, who has been with the agency since 2010, is now leading the office.

One business, four cities

Big employs more than 90 people across its headquarters in Glasgow and satellites in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Its Granite City team moved into larger premises at 6 Carden Place last year.

Zoe Ogilvie
Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

Mrs Ogilvie, 55, once ranked 14th in a poll of the top 50 most influential women in communications and the media.

In 2021 she became Aberdeen Football Club’s first woman director in its 118-year history.

She set up Big’s Granite City office in 2002, having done the same with Beattie Media three years earlier.

In 2016 she led an £11 million management buyout at Big, becoming its majority shareholder.

Big Partnership’s shareholdings in April

Documents lodged at Companies House show that, as  of April 18 this year, she personally owned nearly 36% of the business.

Chief executive Allan Barr, younger brother of Big co-founder Alex Barr, also owned nearly 36%.

Alex Barr and Neil Gibson held smaller stakes.

The Press and Journal has learned Mrs Ogilvie is no longer a shareholder.

30 years in the fast-paced, always-on and challenging PR environment, both in-house and in agency, has taken its toll.”

She will be a “strategic adviser” to the business, working three days a week.

In a post on social media earlier today, Mrs Ogilvie said: “At a recent event someone I hadn’t seen for a while asked me why I wasn’t retired yet.

“And there was me thinking I was looking not too bad.

“But obviously 30 years in the fast-paced, always-on and challenging PR environment, both in-house and in agency, has taken its toll.

“Either that or I’ve been around for so long that people believe it’s time I was put out to pasture.”

She added: “Having founded Big Partnership in Aberdeen over 22 years ago, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the talented team, who deliver for clients across all sectors not just in Scotland but around the world.

“I’ve been fortunate to benefit from the knowledge, generosity, experience, support, kindness and loyalty of so many people throughout this period.

“I’ve worked with some fabulously accomplished colleagues and learnt a huge amount along the way.

“The time is right for me to step aside but it’s also right for the business.”

“With exceptional growth in the last three years, Big in Aberdeen is on track to reach turnover of £2.5 million this year.

“The time is right for me to step aside but it’s also right for the business.

“Taking my foot off the gas, to a certain extent, will enable the amazing team in Aberdeen to step up and drive the business to the next stage.”

Zoe Ogilvie with her daughter Francesca, who plays for Aberdeen FC's women's team
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Mrs Ogilvie went on: “It’s been a non-stop roller-coaster ride.

“I’m now looking forward to working at a reduced pace and with a little less intensity, albeit with an enduring passion for our industry and 100% commitment to Big.

“I’ll still be involved in key client accounts and available to advise and support the team as they bring a fresh, dynamic approach to meeting clients’ needs in today’s even faster-paced and constantly changing, marketing and communications landscape.”

Mrs Ogilvie and her husband, Bill, recently put their home in Cove up for sale.

With daughter Francesca having moved out, the couple were looking to downsize.

Big’s new boss in Aberdeen looking forward to ‘getting after’ growth opportunities

Ms Grant was previously head of Big’s energy practice.

She is supported in her new role by a senior leadership team comprising department heads Shona Hendry (PR), Richard Crighton (energy) and Pam Wilson (media relations).

“I’m proud to lead our superb Aberdeen team,” Ms Grant said, adding: “Big is a very well-established name in the city.

“We have built a track record for delivering results across the marketing mix, building brands, influencing and protecting reputations.

“I’m thankful to Zoe for her mentorship and guidance over the years and look forward to getting after the growth opportunities ahead.”

Big's clients include SPE Offshore Europe,
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

£500,000 of new contract wins for Big’s Granite City team

Meanwhile, Big has announced £500,000 of new contract wins for its Aberdeen office.

The firm said its Granite City team had secured deals with Storegga, North Sea Midstream Partners, Salunda, Salamander Floating Wind project, the Archie Foundation and SPE Offshore Europe 2025, as well as extensions to existing contracts with BP and DNV.

Allan Barr said: “Gayle has been a proven leader in our business for many years and, alongside her senior team, I am confident she will drive both the office and our overall business forward.

“We are also very pleased that Zoe will remain an integral part of our future success.”

