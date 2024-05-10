Road closures and routes: All you need to know as Freedom of Aberdeenshire events kick off in Peterhead this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road closures and routes: All you need to know as Freedom of Aberdeenshire events kick off in Peterhead this weekend

SCOTS Regiment will be celebrated in the Blue Toon before marching through Alford and Laurencekirk.

By Shanay Taylor
Drummers' Corner in Peterhead will host some of the celebrations.
Aberdeenshire is gearing up to welcome the the SCOTS Regiment.

A weekend of festivities is planned to mark the Freedom of Aberdeenshire being granted to the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The honour represents the close historical ties between the Regiment and the communities of Aberdeenshire.

It will be officially granted as part of a short ceremony in Peterhead which is due to take place tomorrow.

170-strong Regiment will parade through the streets of the town, with pipes and drums and their regimental mascot.

Once the honour has been granted, the Regiment will then parade in Alford and Laurencekirk on Sunday to exercise their new Freedom.

Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s events

We have comprised a list of this weekend’s plans below as communities are being encouraged to show their support for the armed forces.

Saturday, May 11

The route expected for Peterhead. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A community event will be held at Drummers Corner in Peterhead town centre, which is due to start at 11am.

During this a range of military organisations will have a presence, including the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, Air, Sea and Army Cadets and Veterans’ organisations.

A short time later, a parade will begin at 12 noon, starting at the War Memorial on South Road and ending at Peterhead Academy and Leisure Centre.

There will be the regimental marching troops, pipes and drums, colour party plus the mascot Shetland pony.

Which roads are going to be closed in Peterhead?

Several roads across Peterhead are set to be closed from tomorrow morning for the duration of the parade.

These include: South Road, St Peter St, Prince St, Kirk St, Thistle St, Erroll St, Landale Rd and King Street.

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Sunday, May 12

The route expected for Alford. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

On Sunday, the Regiment will parade in Alford and Laurencekirk.

Around 150 of the troops are expected and will be joined in each location by veterans, cadets and other groups.

The parades on Sunday are a chance for the Regiment to exercise their new Freedom.

The route expected for Laurencekirk. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A parade will begin at Alford Community Campus at 10am, and then at Mearns Community Campus at 1.30pm.

Both parades will take the troops through the centre of each town.

Which roads are going to be closed in Alford?

Several roads across Alford are set to be closed on Sunday morning for the duration of the parade.

These include: Greystone Road at Community Campus , David McLean Drive, Donside Road, Main Street, Watchmakers Lane and Public Car Park.

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Which roads are going to be closed in Laurencekirk? 

Several roads will be closed in Laurencekirk on Sunday afternoon for the duration of the parade.

These include: Aberdeen Road from Mearns Academy Community Campus to Kirkburn Court (both sides), High Street from Kirkburn Court to No.167 High Street (both sides), Frain Drive from junction with High Street to Laurencekirk Primary School (both sides).

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Are you planning on watching any of the parades this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

