Road closures and routes: All you need to know as Freedom of Aberdeenshire events kick off in Peterhead this weekend

Aberdeenshire is gearing up to welcome the the SCOTS Regiment.

A weekend of festivities is planned to mark the Freedom of Aberdeenshire being granted to the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The honour represents the close historical ties between the Regiment and the communities of Aberdeenshire.

It will be officially granted as part of a short ceremony in Peterhead which is due to take place tomorrow.

170-strong Regiment will parade through the streets of the town, with pipes and drums and their regimental mascot.

Once the honour has been granted, the Regiment will then parade in Alford and Laurencekirk on Sunday to exercise their new Freedom.

Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s events

We have comprised a list of this weekend’s plans below as communities are being encouraged to show their support for the armed forces.

Saturday, May 11

A community event will be held at Drummers Corner in Peterhead town centre, which is due to start at 11am.

During this a range of military organisations will have a presence, including the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, Air, Sea and Army Cadets and Veterans’ organisations.

A short time later, a parade will begin at 12 noon, starting at the War Memorial on South Road and ending at Peterhead Academy and Leisure Centre.

There will be the regimental marching troops, pipes and drums, colour party plus the mascot Shetland pony.

Which roads are going to be closed in Peterhead?

Several roads across Peterhead are set to be closed from tomorrow morning for the duration of the parade.

These include: South Road, St Peter St, Prince St, Kirk St, Thistle St, Erroll St, Landale Rd and King Street.

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Sunday, May 12

On Sunday, the Regiment will parade in Alford and Laurencekirk.

Around 150 of the troops are expected and will be joined in each location by veterans, cadets and other groups.

The parades on Sunday are a chance for the Regiment to exercise their new Freedom.

A parade will begin at Alford Community Campus at 10am, and then at Mearns Community Campus at 1.30pm.

Both parades will take the troops through the centre of each town.

Which roads are going to be closed in Alford?

Several roads across Alford are set to be closed on Sunday morning for the duration of the parade.

These include: Greystone Road at Community Campus , David McLean Drive, Donside Road, Main Street, Watchmakers Lane and Public Car Park.

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

Which roads are going to be closed in Laurencekirk?

Several roads will be closed in Laurencekirk on Sunday afternoon for the duration of the parade.

These include: Aberdeen Road from Mearns Academy Community Campus to Kirkburn Court (both sides), High Street from Kirkburn Court to No.167 High Street (both sides), Frain Drive from junction with High Street to Laurencekirk Primary School (both sides).

Information on diversions can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

