Friday courts round-up – chef’s ‘exceptionally nasty’ glass attack

Chef’s nasty glass attack

A Highland chef has been jailed for eight months after an “exceptionally nasty” glass attack on a man who refused to give him a cigarette.

Callum Hilson, an executive sous chef at Blackfriars Inverness, hit the man on the head with the glass in the early hours of the morning of October 3 this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 26-year-old was intoxicated when he reacted to being refused a cigarette.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said it was “an exceptionally nasty assault” and it was only the effect on his partner and two children that spared him from a lengthier jail sentence.

Joyrider locked up

A serial joyrider who crashed into parked vehicles has been handed a prison sentence.

Lukasz Humeniuk appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a dozen charges related to taking vehicles without permission, joyriding, driving while in possession of drugs or on alcohol and giving false details to the police.

The court heard how the 30-year-old got behind the wheel of one vehicle that did not belong to him on Linksfield Court, Aberdeen on November 9 last year and drove it around.

When stopped by police he gave a false name and address.

Teenager on attempted murder charges

A teenager allegedly attempted to murder his ex-partner and a police officer, as well as slashing a police dog.

Joshua Sutherland is accused of using an axe to try to kill the woman in St Andrews, before stabbing an officer in the chest at a hotel.

Police activity Winram Place in St Andrews.The 19-year-old, originally from Inverness but currently of no fixed abode, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged Sutherland attempted to murder a woman at an address on Winram Place by striking her on the head with an axe on October 24.

Stalker give neighbour the finger every day for months

A stalker walked past his elderly neighbour’s house and gave her the middle finger on a daily basis for months.

Pensioner Yan Murray targetted his female neighbour, who is in her 70s, with a campaign of harassment over the course 14 months between July 2019 and September 2020.

The 67-year-old, whose behaviour was described by his own solicitor as “bizarre”, walked past her home on Thorngrove Avenue in Aberdeen on a daily basis making the offensive gesture.

He also threatened the woman and branded her a fraud after seeing her without her mobility aid.

