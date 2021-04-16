Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Save our Shops: Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre still plans to expand

By Jamie Hall
April 16, 2021, 8:55 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The Bon Accord centre plans to expand.

An Aberdeen shopping centre still plans to deliver a major expansion project – despite major setbacks hitting the city’s retail scene.

The Bon Accord Centre has planning permission for a major redevelopment which includes a hotel and a roof over part of George Street.

Proposals for a cinema were also lodged earlier this year.

However, the area around the centre has been hit by a number of setbacks in recent months, with the city’s flagship John Lewis store set to close.

A number of units within the facility are also vacant, casting doubt on whether it will go ahead with its expansion plans.

The centre’s management confirmed it still hopes to go ahead with the ambitious proposals.

However, they reiterated the need to “remain flexible” due to changes which have taken place in the local economy.

Centre manager Craig Stevenson said: “Bon Accord continues to collaborate with organisations such as Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and Aberdeen City Council to support the regeneration of the city centre.

“Plans set out in 2017 remain part of the centre’s long-term ambition to repurpose vacant retail space and continue to deliver a thriving retail and leisure destination in the heart of the city.

“However it is clear that the economy has changed significantly, and plans must remain flexible to adapt to the changing needs of customers.”

North-east Conservative candidate Liam Kerr, who previously met with bosses at John Lewis over their plans to close, said the Covid-19 pandemic had placed “significant pressure” on the city’s retail sector.

He wrote to senior Bon Accord executives requesting an update on the expansion plans for the shopping centre.

“The Bon Accord Centre has been the heartbeat of retail in the city for more than 20 years and everyone including myself is desperate for it to remain as an attractive destination for shoppers,” he said.

“Given the extensive other closures in the centre I am keen to understand the impact of these closures on the expansion plans, not least given if John Lewis closes, the building will be a potentially huge empty space at the heart of them.

“These proposals have been in the pipeline for many years and I know a lot of hard work has gone in with the shopping centre and the council to get to this point.

“It would be so disappointing if the events experienced in the last year had a detrimental impact on them.”

