Police have confirmed a man has died following an incident at an Aberdeen high-rise By Daniel Boal April 8, 2021, 7:35 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm A man is confirmed to have died following an incident at an Aberdeen high-rise earlier today. Police made their way to the scene at Aulton Court in the Seaton area of the city, after being made aware of the body. A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of the body of a man found at Aulton Court in Aberdeen shortly after 5.10pm on Thursday, 8 April, 2021. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage.” It is understood that the buildings exterior had to be cordoned off with a number of police vehicles present around the perimeter. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.