Covid cases in NHS Grampian continue to rise despite drop in national numbers

NHS Grampian has once again reported the third-highest number of Covid cases in the country today.

In figures released by the Scottish Government, it was revealed that NHS Grampian has recorded 374 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This is an increase of 86 when compared to Friday’s 288.

Despite this rise, Covid case numbers across the country as a whole have dropped for the third day in a row.

On Saturday, there were 2,756 new cases of the virus across all healthboards.

There are 767 people in hospital with the virus and 61 in intensive care units. Both these numbers have also decreased since yesterday.

A further 11 people have died after having tested positive for the virus.

Regional Covid cases

The health boards with the highest number of Covid cases continue to be NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

NHS Highland has recorded 148 new cases in the last 24 hours despite having a spike in hospitalisations earlier this week.

Cases in NHS Western Isles have risen since yesterday, with the area now reporting eight new cases.

After reporting their highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic for a second time yesterday, there are only six new cases in NHS Shetland.

NHS Orkney has reported another three.

Vaccination roll-out

1,375,779 have now received both initial doses of a Covid vaccination as well as a booster.

4,337,089 people have received their first dose and 3,936,594 have received their second.

Test positivity rates remain at around 9.3% of 31,575 tests taken and registered in the last 24 hours.