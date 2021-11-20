Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Covid cases in NHS Grampian continue to rise despite drop in national numbers

By Lauren Robertson
November 20, 2021, 6:57 pm
NHS Grampian has reported the third highest number of cases in Scotland.

NHS Grampian has once again reported the third-highest number of Covid cases in the country today.

In figures released by the Scottish Government, it was revealed that NHS Grampian has recorded 374 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This is an increase of 86 when compared to Friday’s 288.

Despite this rise, Covid case numbers across the country as a whole have dropped for the third day in a row.

On Saturday, there were 2,756 new cases of the virus across all healthboards.

There are 767 people in hospital with the virus and 61 in intensive care units. Both these numbers have also decreased since yesterday. 

A further 11 people have died after having tested positive for the virus.

Regional Covid cases

The health boards with the highest number of Covid cases continue to be NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian.

NHS Highland has recorded 148 new cases in the last 24 hours despite having a spike in hospitalisations earlier this week. 

Cases in NHS Western Isles have risen since yesterday, with the area now reporting eight new cases.

After reporting their highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic for a second time yesterday, there are only six new cases in NHS Shetland.

NHS Orkney has reported another three. 

Vaccination roll-out

1,375,779 have now received both initial doses of a Covid vaccination as well as a booster. 

4,337,089 people have received their first dose and 3,936,594 have received their second.

Test positivity rates remain at around 9.3% of 31,575 tests taken and registered in the last 24 hours.

