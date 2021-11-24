Slainte! Council toasts plans for new wind-powered whisky distillery at farm near Turriff

Councillors have raised a glass to “innovative” plans for a wind-powered Turriff whisky distillery and visitor centre.

Existing buildings at Yonderton Farm will now be revamped for the pioneering project, with the educational visitor centre built on nearby land.

Both facilities will be powered by energy from wind turbines already on the farm.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee gave the scheme the go-ahead on Tuesday.

‘Fantastic for the area’

Councillor Mark Findlater led calls for it to be approved.

He said: “I think it is a very exciting proposal, and a much-needed employment opportunity.”

Meanwhile Banff councillor John Cox welcomed the “innovative approach” to powering the development.

He said: “I think this will be a very important economic contribution to the local area”.

Why was one councillor opposed to the new Turriff whisky distillery?

It is anticipated that the new business could create up to 10 new jobs in the local area and help to bring tourists to the region.

The visitor centre will have a café space, tasting rooms and bar while tours will be available to give guests the chance to see how the distillery operates.

Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs had recommended the plan put forward by Wilson Strachan be approved.

But councillor Glen Reynolds expressed some reservations that there were still “outstanding questions” to be answered.

Despite this, he said he was “happy” to grant the proposal.

Mr Reynolds added: “It’s not an ideal situation but I wouldn’t want to halt the process.

“It’s a delight to see an application like this come forward with real prospects of socio-economic development.”

However councillor Michael Roy wanted to defer the application for more information on certain issues such as how effluent water will be dealt with.

His intervention received no support so the application was approved by the committee.

Mr Strachan and his family have been looking to invest in a whisky distillery for many years.

A statement lodged with the council said: “The aim of the proposed development is to create a whisky distillery and malting plant at Yonderton Farm which will contribute to the local economy through employment opportunities and bringing tourists into the area.”

You can watch the full meeting here.