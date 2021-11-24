Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Slainte! Council toasts plans for new wind-powered whisky distillery at farm near Turriff

By Ben Hendry
November 24, 2021, 11:22 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 11:31 am
Councillors raised a glass to the plans for a wind-powered whisky distillery at Yonderton Farm near Turriff

Councillors have raised a glass to “innovative” plans for a wind-powered Turriff whisky distillery and visitor centre.

Existing buildings at Yonderton Farm will now be revamped for the pioneering project, with the educational visitor centre built on nearby land.

Both facilities will be powered by energy from wind turbines already on the farm.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee gave the scheme the go-ahead on Tuesday.

The turbines seen here at Yonderton Farm will be used to power the machinery. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

‘Fantastic for the area’

Councillor Mark Findlater led calls for it to be approved.

He said: “I think it is a very exciting proposal, and a much-needed employment opportunity.”

Meanwhile Banff councillor John Cox welcomed the “innovative approach” to powering the development.

He said: “I think this will be a very important economic contribution to the local area”.

Why was one councillor opposed to the new Turriff whisky distillery?

It is anticipated that the new business could create up to 10 new jobs in the local area and help to bring tourists to the region.

The visitor centre will have a café space, tasting rooms and bar while tours will be available to give guests the chance to see how the distillery operates.

Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs had recommended the plan put forward by Wilson Strachan be approved.

But councillor Glen Reynolds expressed some reservations that there were still “outstanding questions” to be answered.

Councillors pored over the plans… Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Despite this, he said he was “happy” to grant the proposal.

Mr Reynolds added: “It’s not an ideal situation but I wouldn’t want to halt the process.

“It’s a delight to see an application like this come forward with real prospects of socio-economic development.”

However councillor Michael Roy wanted to defer the application for more information on certain issues such as how effluent water will be dealt with.

His intervention received no support so the application was approved by the committee.

Another view of the region’s newest visitor attraction. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/11/2021

Mr Strachan and his family have been looking to invest in a whisky distillery for many years.

A statement lodged with the council said: “The aim of the proposed development is to create a whisky distillery and malting plant at Yonderton Farm which will contribute to the local economy through employment opportunities and bringing tourists into the area.”

You can watch the full meeting here.

Roadmap set out to decarbonise Scottish distillery using green hydrogen

