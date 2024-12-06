Neighbours lose fight over pong fears as Union Street bank to become restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Neighbours lose fight over pong fears as Union Street bank to become restaurant

Seven objections had been received raising fears over noise and smells from the proposed city centre eatery.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Bank of Scotland on Aberdeen's Union Street.
The former Bank of Scotland on Aberdeen's Union Street will soon become a restaurant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to turn the historic former Bank of Scotland branch on Aberdeen’s Union Street into a kebab restaurant have been given the go-ahead.

Sanaland Ltd lodged plans to convert the late 19th Century B-listed building into a new eatery back in August.

The long-standing bank closed its doors to customers for the final time in September 2022 and the building has lain empty since.

Before the Bank of Scotland moved in, the site was used by the North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company, also called Canada House.

The building’s Canada House origins can still be found above the door today. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What will the Union Street restaurant serve?

While the name and operator of the restaurant is still to be announced, planning documents hinted at what could be on the menu.

Floor plans revealed the kitchen would feature a griddle charcoal grill, kebabs, twin fryers and a pizza oven.

Floor plans of the new city centre restaurant. Image: Squire Architects

A salad bar is also included, along with a drinks bar and it’s believed the new venue would have enough seating for 44 diners.

The kitchen and dining area would be located on the Union Street level, with a bar store, fridge and freezer, and food prep area found on the floor below.

The restaurant plans at the former Bank of Scotland on Union Street. Image: Squire Associates

Mixed opinions for Aberdeen restaurant plan

However, the proposal attracted some opposition from residents with seven objections sent to Aberdeen City Council.

It comes as the number of food venues on Union Street surpassed the number of shops for the first time this year.

Karen Scaife argued that the city centre needed more independent shops, not diners.

Ross Baird claimed the plans for the “extremely handsome” building would bring “unwanted” odours and noise to those living above the empty unit.

The empty unit at 201 Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “This building is a particular case of a property which has been upgraded to a high standard of living accommodation and is therefore a desirable place to live.

“It would be a travesty if this type of business were to impact on the families who live on the upper floors.”

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland also voiced its disapproval, taking issue with the proposed flue “disgorging fumes, smoke and odours” next to Justice Mill Lane.

The building served as a bank for many years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But, local authority planners backed the plans as they would support the “vibrancy and vitality” of Union Street.

They also welcomed the vacant unit being brought back to life.

The extraction flue will be added to ensure any cooking smells can be dealt with, in a bid to ease neighbours’ worries.

And developers also plan to reinforce the ceiling between the restaurant and the flats above to prevent any noise disturbing them.

What did councillors have to say?

The proposal recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee.

Councillor Marie Boulton admitted the application made her “nervous” as she didn’t think there was enough clarity around what would actually be served there.

And, she was concerned that the restaurant could potentially offer takeaways in the future, bringing more delivery drivers onto the Granite Mile.

Councillor Marie Boulton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It worries me that yes, we’ll get the building back into use, but not necessarily in the way that we would want it,” Ms Boulton said.

What are your thoughts on the restaurant? Share your views in our comments section below

Raising the recent debate around Granma’s Kitchen, the Lower Deeside member asked if measures would be in place to address any concerns around takeaways.

But despite this uncertainty, the application was unanimously approved.

Read more:

Conversation