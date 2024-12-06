Neighbours lose fight over pong fears as Union Street bank to become restaurant

Plans to turn the historic former Bank of Scotland branch on Aberdeen’s Union Street into a kebab restaurant have been given the go-ahead.

Sanaland Ltd lodged plans to convert the late 19th Century B-listed building into a new eatery back in August.

The long-standing bank closed its doors to customers for the final time in September 2022 and the building has lain empty since.

Before the Bank of Scotland moved in, the site was used by the North of Scotland Canadian Mortgage Company, also called Canada House.

What will the Union Street restaurant serve?

While the name and operator of the restaurant is still to be announced, planning documents hinted at what could be on the menu.

Floor plans revealed the kitchen would feature a griddle charcoal grill, kebabs, twin fryers and a pizza oven.

A salad bar is also included, along with a drinks bar and it’s believed the new venue would have enough seating for 44 diners.

The kitchen and dining area would be located on the Union Street level, with a bar store, fridge and freezer, and food prep area found on the floor below.

Mixed opinions for Aberdeen restaurant plan

However, the proposal attracted some opposition from residents with seven objections sent to Aberdeen City Council.

It comes as the number of food venues on Union Street surpassed the number of shops for the first time this year.

Karen Scaife argued that the city centre needed more independent shops, not diners.

Ross Baird claimed the plans for the “extremely handsome” building would bring “unwanted” odours and noise to those living above the empty unit.

He said: “This building is a particular case of a property which has been upgraded to a high standard of living accommodation and is therefore a desirable place to live.

“It would be a travesty if this type of business were to impact on the families who live on the upper floors.”

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland also voiced its disapproval, taking issue with the proposed flue “disgorging fumes, smoke and odours” next to Justice Mill Lane.

But, local authority planners backed the plans as they would support the “vibrancy and vitality” of Union Street.

They also welcomed the vacant unit being brought back to life.

The extraction flue will be added to ensure any cooking smells can be dealt with, in a bid to ease neighbours’ worries.

And developers also plan to reinforce the ceiling between the restaurant and the flats above to prevent any noise disturbing them.

What did councillors have to say?

The proposal recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee.

Councillor Marie Boulton admitted the application made her “nervous” as she didn’t think there was enough clarity around what would actually be served there.

And, she was concerned that the restaurant could potentially offer takeaways in the future, bringing more delivery drivers onto the Granite Mile.

“It worries me that yes, we’ll get the building back into use, but not necessarily in the way that we would want it,” Ms Boulton said.

Raising the recent debate around Granma’s Kitchen, the Lower Deeside member asked if measures would be in place to address any concerns around takeaways.

But despite this uncertainty, the application was unanimously approved.

