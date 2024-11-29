Cove battery storage plans approved despite complaints it would harm quarry operations next door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove battery storage plans approved despite complaints it would harm quarry operations next door

Leiths bosses were worried the energy facility would pose a fire risk and harm operations at their Blackhills Quarry.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
A battery storage facility will be installed next to the Leiths Blackhills Quarry in Cove. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A battery storage facility will be installed at Cove despite a fierce objection from the busy quarry next door.

Source Galileo Ltd wanted to build a 49.9MW battery energy storage system at Rigifa Farm, next to the Leiths Blackhills Quarry and close to the Redmoss substation.

The development includes 56 battery storage containers being placed on the site, along with a control building and other infrastructure.

It will link to the substation through an underground cable, and developers say the site could take nine months to get up and running.

A plan of the battery energy storage system on the outskirts of Cove with the Leiths quarry next door. Image: Resources Unlimited

Quarry bosses afraid battery storage site could harm granite excavations

The application recently went before Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee, which gave the project the go-ahead.

This was despite objections from construction and engineering bosses at Leith, who run the long-established Blackhills Quarry nearby.

The company’s HQ is based at Rigifa, alongside the granite quarry which is a “significant” source of construction materials for the north-east.

But bosses are now worried that the energy development would harm their operations.

Leiths chairman Ian Leith watching one of the firm’s lorries being loaded at Blackhills Quarry, Cove

Leiths planning and development manager, Colin Ortlepp, is worried the battery facility could impact how and where blasting operations are being carried out.

He wanted assurance that the health and safety of quarry staff and the wider community would not be put at risk by the development.

Mr Ortlepp also said Leiths was “extremely concerned” about the potential risk of fire or thermal runaway, and how quickly such a situation could be dealt with.

He added: “Our priority is to ensure that we can continue our business now and in the future without restrictions placed upon us by the presence of this facility.”

Battery storage site ‘crucial’ for Aberdeen’s energy future

However, David Bowman of agents Sustainability Unlimited argued that the storage facility was a “crucial piece of infrastructure” for Aberdeen’s energy future.

He explained: “As Scotland’s energy capital, Aberdeen is leading the way in the transition from oil and gas to clean energy and we see this proposal as part of that.

“This facility will help cement that by making more renewable energy reliable and dispatchable on demand, reducing reliance on fossil fuel, power stations and supporting local grid stability.”

An artist impression of a typical battery energy storage facility. Image: Sustainability Unlimited

Regarding concerns about the location of the battery facility, Mr Bowman said the chosen site was chosen due to its close proximity to the substation.

He added: “The applicant is not in the business of sticking a dart in a map on where they would prefer to put these schemes.”

And addressing any fire concerns, he said the firm would liaise with the Scottish Fire Rescue Service, adding: “nothing more can be done”.

What did the committee say?

Mr Bowman’s words were enough to convince councillors as they unanimously approved the facility.

However, they asked that a fire risk plan be submitted before the battery storage site begins operating.

This will ensure that any potential fire risks or accidents are limited, but suitable measures will be in place should anything happen.

