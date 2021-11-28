Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: How much longer till the power is restored?

By Ross Hempseed
November 28, 2021, 8:41 am

Due to the impact of Storm Arwen, electrical power in some areas of the north-east has still not been restored after almost 40 hours with more waiting to come.

At the peak of the power outage which occurred on Friday, November 26, almost 110,000 residents were left without any power at all.

Scottish and Southern Electrical Network (SSEN) which provides the majority of power to the north-east dispatched over 500 staff to help fix the damage caused by strong winds.

While power has been restored to over 63,000, around 50,000 in Aberdeenshire and the north-east still remain without power.

Areas still affected include Ballater, Braemar, Aboyne, Strathdon, Kemnay and Whitehouse which has experienced multiple instances of damage on a single circuit, including 10 damaged poles as a result of tree damage.

Power to be restored by 6 pm.

SSEN are also still at a red alert status as staff work through the night to repair the damage.

While patrolling for damage to the network, SSEN engineers have found significant damage to the electrical grid requiring more time to resolve before the power can be restored.

While originally aiming to have the power restored across the network by 10 pm on Saturday, this has now been pushed back to 6 pm on Sunday, November 28.

The following welfare facilities have been established to support those customers who remain off supply, with hot food and drinks served for breakfast from 7 am:

  • Cullen, beachfront
  • Keith, Curry Contractors Yard (outskirts of Keith)
  • Kintore, in the square
  • Turriff, Tesco car park
  • Tarland, in the square

Additional supplies of diesel are being distributed to care homes, sheltered housing complexes and community hospitals throughout the region who are reliant on back-up generators.

This will ensure that some operations including heating and cooking for some of the most vulnerable in the community can continue until the power is restored.

The British Red Cross has also stepped up to check up on local vulnerable residents, lending support to the Health and Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian.

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN, said: “We continue to liaise closely with local resilience partners to co-ordinate support, particularly to those on our Priority Service Register, as we enact established resilience plans and provide welfare support to the communities who will remain off supply.”

To follow live updates from the SSEN power track click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal