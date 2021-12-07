Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dream job alert! Mackie’s want someone to help them launch and taste-test new flavour combinations

By Ellie Milne
December 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 11:56 am
Mackie's of Scotland are looking for a new recruit

Sweet-toothed graduates are being invited to apply for a new position with Scotland’s leading ice cream and chocolate brand.

Mackie’s of Scotland has created the new product development (NPD) coordinator role so they can bring in a fresh mind to help inspire new products.

They will test and devise new flavour combinations, sauces and innovations at Mackie’s NPD kitchen where more than 100 of the country’s best-loved treats have been made.

Kirstin McNutt, development director for Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “There is a real magic to NPD – where the possibilities are only limited by what tasty treats you can think up and make.

“The kitchen is the creative heart of the ice cream and chocolate elements of our business. We are really excited at the prospect of a new member joining our small NPD team.

“While you have to love sweet treats and be incredibly passionate about food, there is a very serious side to a role like this and we need somebody that can balance their creativity and passion with a thorough and analytical mind.”

The successful candidate will work at the Mackie’s family farm in Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Mackie’s of Scotland.

Who are they looking for?

The NPD coordinator position is part of the Opportunity North East Graduate into Business initiative. It will be full-time for 12 months with Mackie’s hopeful it can become a permanent position in the future.

The successful candidate will help create new products while taking on other technical and analytical tasks within the company.

They will work to ensure the products make it onto the supermarket shelves and freezer aisles so they can become firm customer favourites.

The new position will also involve project managing trials of new recipes which can be tried and tested by customers at Mackie’s 19.2, based at Marischal Square in Aberdeen.

The graduate will receive competitive pay and perks, as well as becoming part of Mackie’s profit-share scheme.

The new recruit will help to inspire and develop products with the Mackie’s team. Supplied by Mackie’s of Scotland.

Where will the successful candidate work?

The Mackie’s of Scotland farm in Westertown, Aberdeenshire is a fourth-generation dairy farm. It is where the Mackie’s team creates its range of ice cream using fresh milk and cream from its own herd.

The family farm makes more than 12million litres of ice cream a year which is supplied to all major supermarkets in the UK. They also export their most popular flavours, including Traditional and Honeycomb, overseas to Asia.

The company branched out to the crisp market in 2009 and added a dedicated chocolate factory to the farm in 2014.

Mackie’s follows a “sky to scoop” ethos which means they create everything on site with power supplied predominantly by four wind turbines, a 10-acre solar farm and a biomass energy plant.

Requests for more information and applications for the role can be sent to mackies@mackie’s.co.uk. The deadline to send a CV and covering letter is Friday, December 10.

