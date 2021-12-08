Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray Council: Conservatives launch another takeover bid just months before election

By David Mackay
December 8, 2021, 10:12 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 5:10 pm
Conservative group leader Tim Eagle and SNP Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter. Photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Conservatives have launched a second takeover bid to take control of Moray Council – just months before May’s election.

The move comes just weeks after SNP councillor Paula Coy resigned to bring the minority administration down to just seven members.

Now the Conservatives, who are the largest opposition group with nine members, have tabled a bid to have a debate to seize power while backed by two independents Derek Ross and Walter Wilson.

Group leader Tim Eagle says the move is needed to bring stability to the budget-setting process with a larger administration.

However, current SNP council leader Graham Leadbitter says a change now would be “incredibly disruptive” while the authority battles Covid and winter pressures.

Three council leaders in four years?

A change of leadership now just months before the election would bring Moray Council its third leader from a third different political party since June 2018.

The Conservatives were previously in power with a group of independents in an administration headed by independent George Alexander.

However, the coalition collapsed in summer 2018 when the Tories quit amid a row about the senior management of the authority.

The resignation of former SNP councillor Paula Coy has trigger the Moray Council takeover bid from the Conservatives.

The SNP have since headed a minority administration but have lost two members during that time and currently have just seven councillors to the Conservatives’ nine.

No by-election will be held to replace Paula Coy before May’s election due to her resignation coming less than six months before the vote – leaving a vacant seat in the chambers.

The Conservatives did launch a bid to seize control in October 2020 with proposals to overhaul the decision-making systems of the authority.

After a two hour debate, the move was rejected at the time with 13 members opposing the bid, while former SNP councillor Amy Taylor, who is now independent, abstained.

The political instability of Moray Council has been previously been highlighted as a risk by Audit Scotland when examining its long-term finances.

Why change leadership now?

Conservative group leader Tim Eagle says he has tabled the Moray Council takeover bid because he believes the SNP administration is now too small to give democratic leadership.

The Buckie councillor believes the upcoming budget is one of the “most important ever” for the region due to Covid and the upcoming growth deal.

Conservative group leader Tim Eagle in Moray Council chambers.
Conservative group leader Tim Eagle. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Mr Eagle believes the smaller SNP administration creates more uncertainty about passing the upcoming financial plan – adding his proposals would have a larger 11-strong administration.

He said: “With the resignation of a former SNP councillor a couple of weeks ago the group are now holding a minority administration of just seven councillors.

“That represents less than a third of all councillors in Moray and does create a risk in ensuring key documents are passed.

“I want to stress that we are not looking to challenge current work streams in the council, we continue to support the growth deal, the modernisation and improvement programme and the recovery and renewal plans in place following outbreak of Covid last year but we do think there needs to be a strong focus on a united budget which works for all in Moray this next year.”

Independent Derek Ross, who leads the two-strong Moray Alliance Group, said: “With just seven members the SNP have a huge amount of pressure on them and I am not convinced they will be bold enough in this year’s budget.

“That’s why, if successful, my group will work with the Conservative group to put in place a truly strong budget which will last well into 2023, and give new councillors coming in during the election in May 2022 the best possible foundations for a successful council term.”

Where is the Moray Council balance of power?

  • Conservatives – Nine members
  • SNP – Seven members
  • Councillors Open Group of independents – Four members, who have been supporting SNP administration
  • Moray Alliance Group of independents – Two members, who are supporting Conservative takeover
  • Other independents – Two members
  • Labour – One member

‘Incredibly disruptive to change now’

Council leader Graham Leadbitter has criticised the Conservatives’ takeover plans.

The SNP group co-leader says a change in leadership now would distract council officers at a time they are coping with winter pressures and the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

He said: “The Conservative group walked away from the previous administration they were involved in leaving their coalition partners carrying the can.

“The SNP subsequently took the reins in Moray as a minority administration and we have successfully worked with others, including independent councillors involved in the previous administration, to put key strategies and policies in place and deliver balanced budgets.

“This is an incredibly disruptive action by the Tories, just over four months out from the council elections.”

Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said: “It beggars belief that the Tories could be ushered back into power in Moray just six months out from the council elections.

“No doubt their aim will be to bring back their old, tired anti-Scottish Government rhetoric, and to destabilise the council again.

“Folk in Moray remember that these same Tory Councillors were in administration only a few years ago but walked away because they were completely unable to work with others for the good of Moray.

“The SNP group stepped up, showed leadership, and has steadied the ship since then.”

