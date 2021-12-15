‘It’ll be safer than going to the pub’: Peterhead Hogmanay Bash ON as council signs off plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’ll be safer than going to the pub’: Peterhead Hogmanay Bash ON as council signs off plans

By Ben Hendry
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 8:23 am
Party on... The council has agreed that the Peterhead bash can happen
Party on... The council has agreed that the Peterhead bash can happen

Organisers insist the Peterhead Hogmanay Bash will be a safe way to see in the new year, despite the threat of Omicron looming over the festive period.

The street celebration has finally been granted a licence by Aberdeenshire Council, little more than a fortnight before the bells signal the end of 2021.

Buchan Radio has been preparing for the bash for months, with tickets on sale since November.

But last week, station owner Ronnie Arthur was told he would have to provide more information to convince the council it could safely take place.

Following a “stressful” few days, Ronnie has now been told the party is on.

Buchan Radio boss Ronnie Arthur says he is “delighted” with the decision.

What about Covid concerns?

The confirmation of the Peterhead Hogmanay Bash comes a day after Nicola Sturgeon introduced stricter Covid guidelines to prevent the spread of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

Ronnie is well aware that the rug could still be pulled from his feet at any moment, depending on the fight against the resurgent virus.

But, for now, he is keen to stress how safe the party will be.

He said: “This is an open-air event, so it will be safer than the alternative of sitting in a pub.

“We have checked the space on the street, and we reckon there would be room for more than double the 1,500 limit we have for capacity.

“And we will have lots of safety measures such as sanitising stations near the bar, while doing our best to encourage people to wear face masks.”

Is household mixing a concern at Peterhead Hogmanay Bash?

Ronnie is also considering whether to enforce rules on showing proof of a negative lateral flow test before allowing revellers entry.

On the prospect of groups mixing, against government guidance to only socialise in groups of three households, the organiser is optimistic that attendees will stick to the advice.

He said: “There will be plenty of room for people to remain within their group of friends or family, while sticking to the guidelines.”

What was the hold up about?

The open-air celebration at the foot of Broad Street is to feature Abba and Freddie Mercury tribute acts alongside pipe band performances.

There will also be a bar, catering vans and funfair rides.

Last week, during a virtual council meeting he was told an entertainment licence would only be granted if he could provide assurances there will be enough security on hand, and that a detailed event plan has been drawn up.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman today said: “Following discussions, we can now confirm that the Buchan Area Committee has agreed to grant a licence to the event organiser.”

Revellers will enjoy the Peterhead Hogmanay Bash in a socially distanced manner on Broad Street

‘It’s been stressful’

A relieved Ronnie is hopeful having permission in place will make it easier for the event to return in future years.

He added: “From when we started planning this at the start of July, it has been so stressful getting everything together.

“The council really just needed a wee bit more information, and thankfully now they are satisfied.”

People can buy tickets for the event here.

Peterhead charity shop fears for future amid warning traffic ban will hammer donations

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]