Missing Paisley teen Rikki Cruden believed to be in Aberdeen

A missing teen from Paisley is believed to have travelled to the north-east, police have said.

Officers have launched an appeal for the public’s assistance to trace Rikki Cruden, who was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday, December 10.

The 16-year-old is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen as he is known to be a frequent visitor to the area.

Police are currently carrying out extensive inquiries and checking relevant CCTV footage to locate the teen.

Rikki has been described as 5ft 5in, of slim build and with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting incident number 0902 of December 14.