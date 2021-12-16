Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing Paisley teen Rikki Cruden believed to be in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
December 16, 2021, 1:03 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 1:18 pm
Rikki Cruden was last seen on Friday, December 10.
Rikki Cruden was last seen on Friday, December 10.

A missing teen from Paisley is believed to have travelled to the north-east, police have said.

Officers have launched an appeal for the public’s assistance to trace Rikki Cruden, who was last seen at around 4.30pm on Friday, December 10.

The 16-year-old is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen as he is known to be a frequent visitor to the area.

Police are currently carrying out extensive inquiries and checking relevant CCTV footage to locate the teen.

Rikki has been described as 5ft 5in, of slim build and with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting incident number 0902 of December 14.

