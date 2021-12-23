Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No change’ in Hogmanay opening hours: Aberdeen Christmas village to remain open until 2am

By Alastair Gossip
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Christmas village, where Hogmanay revellers will still be able to party into the wee hours. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Christmas village, where Hogmanay revellers will still be able to party into the wee hours. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Aberdeen’s Christmas village is to remain open hours after the bells, despite plans for mass Hogmanay celebrations being cancelled and nightclubs forced shut.

Codona’s Amusement Park has confirmed there is “no change in opening hours at this time”.

The fairground firm was taken in to run the winter market, brought back to Broad Street in 2021 by Aberdeen City Council and business improvement organisation Aberdeen Inspired after a Covid-prompted year’s absence.

And the local authority’s website still advertises the prospect of revellers enjoying themselves at the Christmas village until 2am on January 1.

The backdrop: No change in Aberdeen Christmas village Hogmanay plans

Earlier this week Aberdeen City Council cancelled its Hogmanay celebrations after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced caps on events – indoor and outdoor – from Boxing Day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updating the press on Tuesday, after speaking in the Scottish Parliament on the Omicron variant.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The new restrictions, brought in as a response to soaring cases of the Omicron Covid variant, also forced Aberdeen Performing Arts to close His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree for three weeks from December 26.

Now, her deputy, John Swinney, has also announced nightclubs will shut for three weeks from December 27 – unless they open with table service and physical distancing.

Rules dictating one-metre distancing between groups and table service in pubs as well.

Hundreds of millions of pounds has been announced in support of the troubled hospitality and night-time trades, something described as “pragmatic” by the Night Time Industries Association Scotland.

By the Hogmanay bells, crowd sizes will be limited at outdoor events to only 500.

It’s a move that means Scottish football will effectively be fan-free from Boxing Day – but is not one that is seen to affect the Christmas village in Aberdeen.

Council ‘reassured’ Christmas village Hogmanay bash can stick to the rules

Visitors at Aberdeen Christmas village. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Visitors at Aberdeen Christmas village. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

A council spokeswoman referred us to Codona’s on the practicalities of opening times but explained the local authority had been convinced the attraction could still operate safely and within the rules.

She added: “We have had reassurances from the Christmas village operator they are able to operate with the appropriate amendments in place to comply with regulations.

“Plans have been developed in anticipation for the changes to the regulations and associated guidance and it is expected the village will open on December 27 with the appropriate amendments in place to comply with regulations.”

In full: The new Omicron Covid rules in Scotland

