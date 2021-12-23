‘No change’ in Hogmanay opening hours: Aberdeen Christmas village to remain open until 2am

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen’s Christmas village is to remain open hours after the bells, despite plans for mass Hogmanay celebrations being cancelled and nightclubs forced shut.

Codona’s Amusement Park has confirmed there is “no change in opening hours at this time”.

The fairground firm was taken in to run the winter market, brought back to Broad Street in 2021 by Aberdeen City Council and business improvement organisation Aberdeen Inspired after a Covid-prompted year’s absence.

And the local authority’s website still advertises the prospect of revellers enjoying themselves at the Christmas village until 2am on January 1.

The backdrop: No change in Aberdeen Christmas village Hogmanay plans

Earlier this week Aberdeen City Council cancelled its Hogmanay celebrations after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced caps on events – indoor and outdoor – from Boxing Day.

The new restrictions, brought in as a response to soaring cases of the Omicron Covid variant, also forced Aberdeen Performing Arts to close His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and the Lemon Tree for three weeks from December 26.

Now, her deputy, John Swinney, has also announced nightclubs will shut for three weeks from December 27 – unless they open with table service and physical distancing.

Rules dictating one-metre distancing between groups and table service in pubs as well.

Hundreds of millions of pounds has been announced in support of the troubled hospitality and night-time trades, something described as “pragmatic” by the Night Time Industries Association Scotland.

By the Hogmanay bells, crowd sizes will be limited at outdoor events to only 500.

It’s a move that means Scottish football will effectively be fan-free from Boxing Day – but is not one that is seen to affect the Christmas village in Aberdeen.

Council ‘reassured’ Christmas village Hogmanay bash can stick to the rules

A council spokeswoman referred us to Codona’s on the practicalities of opening times but explained the local authority had been convinced the attraction could still operate safely and within the rules.

She added: “We have had reassurances from the Christmas village operator they are able to operate with the appropriate amendments in place to comply with regulations.

“Plans have been developed in anticipation for the changes to the regulations and associated guidance and it is expected the village will open on December 27 with the appropriate amendments in place to comply with regulations.”