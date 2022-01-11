Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Love Aberdeenshire? Become an ambassador to welcome visitors to the region

By Lottie Hood
January 11, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 3:55 pm
VisitAberdeenshire is looking for ambassadors to help welcome visitors to the region during a busy 2022.
VisitAberdeenshire is looking for people who love the north-east to help welcome visitors to the region.

The tourism body is on the hunt for volunteers to become ambassadors to attend events and conferences, and even welcome cruise ships into Aberdeen – all while sharing their local knowledge to visitors.

The organisation is looking ahead to a busy 2022 and is keen to expand its voluntary Welcome to Aberdeenshire scheme, which was originally launched in 2019.

VisitAberdeenshire’s chief executive Chris Foy said having extra volunteers at conferences as they return to in-person events would “add positively” to the visitor experience.

He said it was important that ambassadors can create a positive first impression, adding: “The main criteria are enthusiasm, positivity about the area and availability to help out at events which may take place throughout the week, in the evenings or over weekends.

“There are already a number of conferences in the diary for the coming year and having extra volunteers on hand to guide and direct visitors adds positively to their overall experience.”

Volunteers will receive training to build up their knowledge and customer service skills.

Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteer Ghada Sherif thoroughly enjoys welcoming people to the region, and encouraged people to get involved.

“I really enjoy this role as it gives me the opportunity to meet a variety of new people, so something useful and enthuse about this wonderful part of the world. I thoroughly recommend it.”

To find out  how to get involved, visit www.visitabdn.com/about-us/volunteers

