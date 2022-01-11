Love Aberdeenshire? Become an ambassador to welcome visitors to the region

An error occurred. Please try again.

VisitAberdeenshire is looking for people who love the north-east to help welcome visitors to the region.

The tourism body is on the hunt for volunteers to become ambassadors to attend events and conferences, and even welcome cruise ships into Aberdeen – all while sharing their local knowledge to visitors.

The organisation is looking ahead to a busy 2022 and is keen to expand its voluntary Welcome to Aberdeenshire scheme, which was originally launched in 2019.

VisitAberdeenshire’s chief executive Chris Foy said having extra volunteers at conferences as they return to in-person events would “add positively” to the visitor experience.

He said it was important that ambassadors can create a positive first impression, adding: “The main criteria are enthusiasm, positivity about the area and availability to help out at events which may take place throughout the week, in the evenings or over weekends.

“There are already a number of conferences in the diary for the coming year and having extra volunteers on hand to guide and direct visitors adds positively to their overall experience.”

Volunteers will receive training to build up their knowledge and customer service skills.

Welcome to Aberdeenshire volunteer Ghada Sherif thoroughly enjoys welcoming people to the region, and encouraged people to get involved.

“I really enjoy this role as it gives me the opportunity to meet a variety of new people, so something useful and enthuse about this wonderful part of the world. I thoroughly recommend it.”

To find out how to get involved, visit www.visitabdn.com/about-us/volunteers