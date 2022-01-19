Fry-ups and downs: The Pitstop breakfast bus on A96 put up for sale by retiring owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 24 years serving hungry customers, the owner of a popular north-east breakfast bus has decided to hang up his apron.

Having acquired The Pitstop back in 1998 while trying to close a sales deal, Roy Minty has been cooking up breakfasts on the A96 ever since.

Punters have come from far and wide over the years to get a fry-up from the much-loved breakfast bus near Inverurie.

Now, after 24 years in front of the grill, Mr Minty wants to hand over the reins of his bus bound business in favour of a new challenge.

He said: “I had initially wanted to pass the business on to my daughter and grandson, who have spent their weekends here helping me cook up breakfasts.

“They both, however, have just started new jobs, so I am looking for the right person to take over.

“When people ask how much I want for the bus, it is the same as asking how long is a piece of string.

“I would much rather give the bus to someone who sees an opportunity in it and is enthusiastic than for a silly amount of money.”

Retirement will be far from relaxing

Even though the 74-year-old is retiring, he is adamant that he won’t slow down.

He added: “Of course, I will miss the bus, and I hope people miss us, but I want a new challenge. I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready for something new.”

The business has had its ups and downs throughout the pandemic like countless others in the hospitality industry across the north and north-east – but the owners hope it will remain a staple of the A96 for years to come.

Mr Minty added: “I remember one off-shore worker telling me he made the trip from Aberdeen to our bus after speaking to a number of his colleagues.

“He’d flown in from South Africa, and they’d all complained about the breakfast they’d eaten at the airport, he suggested they try ours because it was the best in the world – while I’m not sure about that, I know that the same people have been coming for 24-years and we couldn’t have done it without them.”