Over £11,000 donated to Charlie House following successful Curated in the Quad Christmas market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over £11,000 has been donated to Charlie House following December’s Curated in the Quad – which was deemed successful for vendors and for Aberdeen city centre as a whole.

Vendors and makers from across the north-east set up stalls at the market over the festive period to sell their creations to the people of Aberdeen.

All 59 paid a small fee to be part of the event, which has now been donated to Charlie House.

Officials and vendors are now reflecting on the market as a whole, which had a positive impact on footfall in the city.

Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired said: “We are delighted at the success of the market which proved to be a real hit with locals and visitors alike.

“It was fantastic to see so many people getting into the festive spirit and enjoying all that our city centre has to offer, which not only included the Christmas Quad Market and Village but all the other great retail, hospitality and cultural offerings that together attracted people from the north east and beyond to the city centre over the festive period.”

‘A fantastic opportunity for local makers’

A survey conducted by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce found that 90% of vendors who had a stall at Curated in the Quad said it was good for their business

Nearly all of that 90% said they would aim to return again next year.

Local artist and business woman Catherine Redgate, creator of Catherine Redgate Art, reflected on last month’s market.

“The Curated in the Quad market is a fantastic opportunity for local makers such as myself to reach the general public right in the heart of the city and Aberdeen’s Christmas village,” she said.

“Customers are often surprised by what is on their doorstep so it really helps to embrace and promote the importance of ‘shopping local.

“I love the atmosphere in the quad with all the little chalets decorated with festive lights, hot drinks on offer and a mix of little stalls, it has a feel like one of the famous European Christmas markets, I love being part of it.”

Impact on local businesses

Not only did the market have a positive impact on the vendors within it, but the increased footfall brought customers to other businesses in the city centre.

Emily McDonald, sales assistant at Annie Mo’s said: “The Christmas market is a great asset to this side of town as it brings more people to the local area.

“We find that people who are planning to visit the market will come past our shop before or after to have a look at our Christmas decorations too. We hope this this will continue and grow each year as it will help to get Aberdeen back on the map for places to visit.”

Marcos Sasso, Owner at The Pigs Wings echoed this, saying: “We had so many walk-ins over that period, and it was great to see a local event attracting so many visitors and in turn supporting many other local businesses in the area.”

Charlie House

Charlie House is a north-east charity that supports young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Darren Lynch, retail manager at Charlie House, explained how the funds raised through the market have already helped their vital work.

He said: “The funds have already been put to work to support children and young people across the region who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, allowing us to deliver a range of activities alongside practical and emotional support for them and their families.

“Charlie House is grateful to Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council, Codona’s and the local businesses who went above and beyond to make the market a success.

“Their efforts, backed by the continued public support allow us to continue helping families right now, while also working toward our long-term goal of establishing a specialist support centre here in Aberdeen.”