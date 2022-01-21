Major Aberdeen road blocked following two car crash By Daniel Boal January 21, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 2:06 pm Police road closure [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A busy Aberdeen road has been blocked off following a crash. Two cars are understood to have collided near the BP service station on King Street. Officers were called to the scene at around 1pm to assess and contain the situation. Drivers are being advised that traffic is building in the area and officers have suggested taking alternate routes if possible. More as it comes. For all the latest traffic and travel information in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas, join our Facebook group HERE Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged following house ‘barricade’ incident on Wales Street in Aberdeen Firefighters tackle fire at Aberdeen high-rise Armed police seen after man ‘barricades’ himself inside Aberdeen house Union Terrace: Busy Aberdeen street reduced to one-way traffic causing travel disruption