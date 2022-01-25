Aberdeenshire Council leader not seeking re-election due to health and family reasons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council leader Andy Kille has announced that he will not be seeking re-election ahead of the polls opening in May.

Mr Kille was initially appointed the leader of Aberdeenshire Council in November 2020 after the previous chief, Jim Gifford, resigned from the position and the Tory party to stand as an aligned independent.

Stepping aside due to family and health reasons, Mr Kille has endorsed James Adams to take over as the Conservative candidate for his current ward, Fraserburgh and District.

The news comes ahead of the candidate lists deadline.

Across the country on May 5, people will vote in local council elections to choose their councillors for the next five years.

‘It’s been an honour’

Having served as the leader of Aberdeenshire Council since 2020, Mr Kille has had to lead the council through the pandemic and major incidents such as Storm Arwen which left thousands of homes without power and water.

The councillor for Fraserburgh and District said: “It’s been an honour to lead this council through some of the biggest challenges it has ever faced.

“For personal, health and family reasons, I have decided not to stand again.

“This has been a very difficult decision.

“The impact of Covid on council services will be with us for a long time.

“I believe James Adams will be a great representative for the Broch and Aberdeenshire for those times ahead.”

