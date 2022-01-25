Death of ‘much loved’ and ‘dynamic’ Aberdeenshire farmer to be investigated by sheriff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of a woman on her family’s Aberdeenshire farm is to be probed by a sheriff.

Caroline Rennie, 21, was working with machinery in a field near her hometown of Turriff, Aberdeenshire when she got into difficulty.

Emergency services raced to the scene but she could not be saved.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Banff Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of her death in April last year will be investigated.

The probe is mandatory because she was killed in the course of her employment.

‘She had such a bright future ahead’

Following her death, her heartbroken family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Caroline, who was so full of life, full of fun and much loved.

“She was a great friend to everyone who knew her and will be much missed.”

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for the National Farmers Union Scotland, added: “Her passion for our industry was second to none.

“She had such a bright future ahead and was a real entrepreneurial and dynamic female within the farming locality.

“This horrendously tragic situation is the cruellest of the cruel and everyone in farming is shocked.

“It is no secret that our agricultural industry is deemed to be a very dangerous sector, and our farmers and farm-workers face enormous challenges when working with machinery and livestock.”

A virtual preliminary hearing will take place in March with the full inquiry set to get underway later in the year.