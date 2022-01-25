Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Death of ‘much loved’ and ‘dynamic’ Aberdeenshire farmer to be investigated by sheriff

By David Meikle
January 25, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 11:31 am
An investigation into the death of Caroline Rennie at an Aberdeenshire farm has been launched.
The death of a woman on her family’s Aberdeenshire farm is to be probed by a sheriff.

Caroline Rennie, 21, was working with machinery in a field near her hometown of Turriff, Aberdeenshire when she got into difficulty.

Emergency services raced to the scene but she could not be saved.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held at Banff Sheriff Court where the full circumstances of her death in April last year will be investigated.

The probe is mandatory because she was killed in the course of her employment.

‘She had such a bright future ahead’

Following her death, her heartbroken family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Caroline, who was so full of life, full of fun and much loved.

“She was a great friend to everyone who knew her and will be much missed.”

Lorna Paterson, north-east regional manager for the National Farmers Union Scotland, added: “Her passion for our industry was second to none.

“She had such a bright future ahead and was a real entrepreneurial and dynamic female within the farming locality.

“This horrendously tragic situation is the cruellest of the cruel and everyone in farming is shocked.

“It is no secret that our agricultural industry is deemed to be a very dangerous sector, and our farmers and farm-workers face enormous challenges when working with machinery and livestock.”

A virtual preliminary hearing will take place in March with the full inquiry set to get underway later in the year.

