Firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Aberdeenshire home

Firefighters worked through the night after a blaze broke out in Strathdon.

Four crews were called to the property in Mossat, near Alford, at about 12.50am.

The property is believed to have been extensively damaged.

Nobody has been injured.

Fire crews from Huntly, Alford and Strathdon attended and extinguished the blaze by 3.15am.

An inspection will be carried out today.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We sent four appliances from Alford, Strathdon and two from Huntly to a fire at a domestic dwelling house in Mossat, after being alerted by a member of the public at 12.50am.

“There are no reports of any casualties.

“Crews used breathing apparatus, two main jets and two ground monitors.

“One crew remains at the scene for reinspection of the area.

“The stop message came through at 3.17am”

The news of the fire comes as legislation to have interlinked fire alarms in Scottish homes comes into force.

More as we get it.