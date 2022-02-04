Landslide monitoring will help alert Network Rail to problems on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Landslide monitoring will help alert Network Rail to problems on the line

By Louise Glen
February 4, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:34 am
Tilt meters are being fitted throughout Scotland.
Tilt meters are being fitted throughout Scotland.

Tilt meters are being fitted on Scotland’s railway to help slow or stop trains before reaching a problem such as a landslip.

The decision comes less than two years after the tragic derailment at Stonehaven that was caused by a landslip.

Groups of sensors that alert train drivers to issues on the line within two minutes of a landslide have already been placed at 26 locations in Scotland.

Seven sites set to be installed in the coming months – including the Aberdeen to Inverness line and the Kyle of Lochalsh route.

The sensors will quickly alert Network Rail about movement on slopes above or below the railway.

It is hoped that they will reduce the risk from landslips and improve the overall safety of the railway by detecting movement in slopes above or below the line.

What is a tilt meter?

How tilt meters look at night.

A tilt meter is a system that has two banks of wireless sensors, typically spaced 8ft (2.5metre) apart with a centrally mounted pole, logger and cameras to monitor data from the sensors.

It provides notifications in typically less than two minutes.

Tilt sensors detect movement in slopes when there is more than a five-degree tilt and send the alert via the mobile network to alert train controllers to the potential danger.

The system is powered by solar panels with battery back-up.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Slopes around the railway are subject to the impact of weather and given climate change, are experiencing more and more extreme weather – particularly heavy and prolonged rainfall.

“By April 2024, tilt monitoring will have been installed at 100 locations across Scotland’s railway.”

Meters ‘will mitigate risk’

Alan Ross, director of engineering and asset management at Network Rail said: “In Scotland, we are increasing our use of new monitoring and surveillance technologies to mitigate risks.

“This includes making more use of drone and helicopter surveys and we are also trialling new weather forecasting methods for the railway.

“Our weather is increasingly changeable and technology has provided us with tools to proactively monitor and model when and where extreme weather will occur and how it will impact on our infrastructure.”

He continued: ““We are at the forefront of deploying remote monitoring equipment, and we continue to support research and development into a wider range of equipment and technologies which will help protect our infrastructure in the future.”

Tragic derailment led to recommendations about safety on the line

The Stonehaven derailment took place in August 2020.

A report into the tragic derailment at Carmont near Stonehaven on August 12, 2020 said Scotland should “act fastest” on recommendations  made after the incident.

The tragedy resulted in the deaths of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury after the 6.38am service from Aberdeen to Glasgow hit a landslip.

In the aftermath of the incident, Network Rail commissioned two reviews to help prevent similar tragedies in the future, including a Weather Advisory Task Force (WATF) headed by Professor Dame Julia Slingo on how best to understand and manage adverse and extreme weather events.

Dame Slingo’s report put forward five major recommendations for Network Rail to deliver “greater safety and satisfaction for its passengers”, including a recommendation to “build its professional competencies in meteorology, hydrology and climate change”.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]