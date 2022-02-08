Calls for removal of face masks in schools due to impact on hearing-impaired pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls for removal of face masks in schools due to impact on hearing-impaired pupils

By Ellie Milne
February 8, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 9:06 pm
MSP Douglas Lumsden has addressed the impact of masks on school pupils with a hearing impairment

A north-east MSP has said compulsory mask wearing in schools will have a “catastrophic” impact on hearing-impaired pupils.

The first minister was expected to share an update on Covid restrictions in schools during her statement on Tuesday afternoon.

However, no significant changes were announced, and instead she shared that experts were to meet the same afternoon to discuss mask requirements.

Any updates to the mask mandate will be confirmed before schools return from the February mid-term break.

Following the statement, Conservative North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden urged Nicola Sturgeon to consider the pupils who have had their education hampered because of masks – including those who are hearing-impaired.

Douglas Lumsden MSP shared a letter from a constituent at Holyrood today

‘Take away vital communication’

Mr Lumsden went on to share a letter from a north-east constituent with those at Holyrood today.

The parent of a fifth year pupil is calling for an end to mandatory face coverings in schools due to the long-lasting impact they will have on pupils with a hearing impairment.

Reading from the letter, he said: “The impact of face masks on hearing impaired pupils has been catastrophic and disproportionately affects them.

“Face masks not only take away their vital method of communication – lip reading and facial expression, it also reduces sound and distorts normal speech, which as hearing people we all take for granted.

“The whole impact of wearing face masks in schools for those pupils will not be felt for years to come, when the life chances of hearing-impaired pupils will be less than their hearing peers and yet again, they fall further behind and disadvantaged.

“Every single day this policy’s in place it takes away future hopes, dreams and friendships of hearing-impaired pupils.”

Finding a balanced view

In response, Ms Sturgeon said she had received similar letters, but had also heard from parents, pupils and teachers who believe the mandate should continue.

She added that the government has to take “careful decisions” and has a responsibility to keep young people as safe as possible.

Outside parliament, differing opinions on masks in schools have been shared by teaching unions and campaign groups.

UFTScotland organiser Jo Bisset described the mask mandate as “miserable and pointless”, while the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) believe they should stay in place until the Easter holidays.

