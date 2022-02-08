Calls for removal of face masks in schools due to impact on hearing-impaired pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east MSP has said compulsory mask wearing in schools will have a “catastrophic” impact on hearing-impaired pupils.

The first minister was expected to share an update on Covid restrictions in schools during her statement on Tuesday afternoon.

However, no significant changes were announced, and instead she shared that experts were to meet the same afternoon to discuss mask requirements.

Any updates to the mask mandate will be confirmed before schools return from the February mid-term break.

Following the statement, Conservative North-East MSP Douglas Lumsden urged Nicola Sturgeon to consider the pupils who have had their education hampered because of masks – including those who are hearing-impaired.

‘Take away vital communication’

Mr Lumsden went on to share a letter from a north-east constituent with those at Holyrood today.

The parent of a fifth year pupil is calling for an end to mandatory face coverings in schools due to the long-lasting impact they will have on pupils with a hearing impairment.

Reading from the letter, he said: “The impact of face masks on hearing impaired pupils has been catastrophic and disproportionately affects them.

“Face masks not only take away their vital method of communication – lip reading and facial expression, it also reduces sound and distorts normal speech, which as hearing people we all take for granted.

“The whole impact of wearing face masks in schools for those pupils will not be felt for years to come, when the life chances of hearing-impaired pupils will be less than their hearing peers and yet again, they fall further behind and disadvantaged.

“Every single day this policy’s in place it takes away future hopes, dreams and friendships of hearing-impaired pupils.”

Finding a balanced view

In response, Ms Sturgeon said she had received similar letters, but had also heard from parents, pupils and teachers who believe the mandate should continue.

She added that the government has to take “careful decisions” and has a responsibility to keep young people as safe as possible.

Outside parliament, differing opinions on masks in schools have been shared by teaching unions and campaign groups.

UFTScotland organiser Jo Bisset described the mask mandate as “miserable and pointless”, while the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) believe they should stay in place until the Easter holidays.