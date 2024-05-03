13-year-old girl reported missing from Inverurie

A 13-year-old Inverurie girl has been reported missing, prompting police to issue an appeal.

Angel MacKinlay was last seen on Thursday May 2, in the Stonehaven area and is believed to be within Aberdeenshire and the surrounding areas including Aberdeen City.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4ins, slim build, brown hair, wearing black leggings, a beige white fox hoodie, a black Nike jacket and black Nike trainers.

Police are now appealing to the public for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Angel is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1175 of May 2.