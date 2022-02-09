North-east politicians call for review of ‘terrifying’ A90 crossing following fatal crash at Tipperty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owens are calling on Transport Scotland to “urgently” review two central reservations on the A90 near Tipperty.

Mr Kerr and Ms Owen sent a joint letter to transport minister Jenny Gilruth regarding the safety of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

They are urging Transport Scotland to look at closing the central reservations at Logie Road and Connon’s.

In the letter, both Mr Kerr and Ms Owen express fears about overhanging vehicles that use the crossroad to get to and from Tipperty village and the industrial estate.

They are urging Transport Scotland to look at closing the central reservations at Logie Road and Connon’s.

This comes after a 74-year-old man died in a crash at the Tipperty junction near Ellon last month.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc and a white curtain-sided lorry.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the two women in his car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Their call follows concerns raised by Connan’s bosses who have now instructed their drivers to use the Ellon roundabout and Newburgh slipway due to the risks associated with crossing the busy dual carriageway.

Crossing dual carriageway is a ‘terrifying experience’

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP, expressed concerns that more lives are at risk if the problem is not addressed.

He said: “These dangerous central reservations at Tipperty are not big enough nor are they fit for purpose which is why we are calling for action.

“Crossing the dual carriageway is a terrifying experience while vehicles are often left overhanging forcing oncoming traffic to manoeuvre past them.

“Unless this problem is addressed, there is a real possibility that more collisions will occur putting lives at risk.”

Ms Owen, councillor for Ellon, has praised Connon’s for taking action to protect their own drivers and other motorists.

She said: “I’m glad Connon’s have decided to act to protect their drivers and other motorists – now it’s time for Transport Scotland to make the changes needed to increase safety in the area.

“Far too many accidents and near misses are happening due to these central reservations which are completely unsuitable for the high volumes of traffic using the A90.”