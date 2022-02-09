North-east politicians call for review of ‘terrifying’ A90 crossing following fatal crash at Tipperty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east politicians call for review of ‘terrifying’ A90 crossing following fatal crash at Tipperty

By Lauren Taylor
February 9, 2022, 2:27 pm Updated: February 9, 2022, 4:51 pm
MSP Liam Kerr and Aberdeenshire councillor Gillian Owens are calling for Transport Scotland to carry out an 'urgent review' on the A90 near Ellon.
MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owens are calling on Transport Scotland to “urgently” review two central reservations on the A90 near Tipperty.

Mr Kerr and Ms Owen sent a joint letter to transport minister Jenny Gilruth regarding the safety of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

They are urging Transport Scotland to look at closing the central reservations at Logie Road and Connon’s.

In the letter, both Mr Kerr and Ms Owen express fears about overhanging vehicles that use the crossroad to get to and from Tipperty village and the industrial estate.

This comes after a 74-year-old man died in a crash at the Tipperty junction near Ellon last month.

The crash involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc and a white curtain-sided lorry.

The driver of the car died at the scene and the two women in his car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Their call follows concerns raised by Connan’s bosses who have now instructed their drivers to use the Ellon roundabout and Newburgh slipway due to the risks associated with crossing the busy dual carriageway.

Crossing dual carriageway is a ‘terrifying experience’

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP, expressed concerns that more lives are at risk if the problem is not addressed.

He said: “These dangerous central reservations at Tipperty are not big enough nor are they fit for purpose which is why we are calling for action.

“Crossing the dual carriageway is a terrifying experience while vehicles are often left overhanging forcing oncoming traffic to manoeuvre past them.

“Unless this problem is addressed, there is a real possibility that more collisions will occur putting lives at risk.”

Ms Owen, councillor for Ellon, has praised Connon’s for taking action to protect their own drivers and other motorists.

She said: “I’m glad Connon’s have decided to act to protect their drivers and other motorists – now it’s time for Transport Scotland to make the changes needed to increase safety in the area.

“Far too many accidents and near misses are happening due to these central reservations which are completely unsuitable for the high volumes of traffic using the A90.”

