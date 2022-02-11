Man charged after biker seriously injured in Aberdeen crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a crash in Aberdeen that left a biker seriously hurt.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a four-vehicle crash on Skene Road, near the turn-off for the crematorium, at about 1.50pm today.

The incident involved a motorbike and three cars.

The biker, a 51-year-old man, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "The 51-year-old male driver of the motorbike was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“No-one else was injured. A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The road reopened at around 4.30pm.