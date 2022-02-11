Man charged after biker seriously injured in Aberdeen crash By Lottie Hood February 11, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: February 11, 2022, 7:25 pm Skene Road in Aberdeen has been shut following a three-vehicle crash [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after a crash in Aberdeen that left a biker seriously hurt. Police and ambulance crews were called to a four-vehicle crash on Skene Road, near the turn-off for the crematorium, at about 1.50pm today. The incident involved a motorbike and three cars. The biker, a 51-year-old man, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Nobody else was hurt. Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident. A spokesman said: “The 51-year-old male driver of the motorbike was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. “No-one else was injured. A man has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence and will be reported to the procurator fiscal in due course.” The road reopened at around 4.30pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen dad on school run pinned other parent to gates with his car after gears mix-up Dons bosses to meet with police over Red Shed troubles Man seriously injured in collision with car Teenager arrested following ‘pitch invasion’ during Aberdeen v Celtic match