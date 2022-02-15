Cycle loan scheme helps Ellon and Inverurie students get on their bikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cycle loan scheme helps Ellon and Inverurie students get on their bikes

By Daniel Boal
February 15, 2022, 5:09 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 5:46 pm
Ellon Academy Bike library.
A new cycle loan scheme is giving Ellon pupils access to a new set of wheels and a chance to stay fit.

Students at Ellon Academy and Inverurie-based Kellands Primary School are jointly part of the new initiative.

A fleet of bikes and safety equipment are now available for pupils to borrow on either a long or short-term basis from the Ellon Academy bike library. 

Working in partnership with Sustrans, which promotes cycling and walking initiatives, the project launched this month.

The process is similar to borrowing a book from the library, students will be able to loan the bikes at any time for as long as they need.

Way to help families who ‘can’t afford to drive’ to school

Usage of the bikes will be tracked through GPS monitors which will help the transport charity access how well the project is going.

Principal Teacher of pupil development Nat Coe is leading on the project at Ellon Academy.

He said: “Sustrans presented us with an opportunity to use funding from the Scottish Government to develop a scheme to encourage young people to use bikes.

“We have used the money to buy around 50 mountain bikes to populate a bike library on the school campus where kids can apply to take it away for six, eight or even 12 months.

“It is just a way to encourage cycling and support young people with their wellbeing and families who can’t afford to drive their kids to school.”

‘Passport to independence’

Pupils taking part in the scheme will complete an online form and scan a QR code. 

The forms will then be assessed before bikes are handed out.

Mr Coe added: “My role at the school is all about giving opportunities to pupils who didn’t have them before.

“I grew up in a town like Ellon and having a bike when I was a teenager was my passport to independence.”

“Having a bike allows you to get to the shops or see friends. I am keen for the library to benefit kids during school time, but I am equally passionate about it being used during the school holidays and weekends.”

Scheme could be implemented at other schools

If the scheme goes well over the initial pilot year, it may be extended so that parents and carers can also borrow bikes.

Other schools across Aberdeenshire and Scotland could also become a part of the programme.

The community is being asked by the school to consider designs for the storage facility to make it a community-focused project.

Julie Arbuckle, Sustrans I Bike Coordinator, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer bike loans to pupils in two Aberdeenshire schools through our Access To Bikes (A2B) pilot project.

“Riding a bike should be something that every child and young person gets to experience, so being able to provide the use of a bike to those who wouldn’t otherwise have that freedom is really important.”

Would you let your kids cycle to school? Highland Council is considering cycling scheme in new school transport policy

